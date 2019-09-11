The global electronic adhesives market at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Electronic Adhesives Market: About this market

This electronic adhesives market analysis considers sales from electrically conductive adhesives, thermally conductive adhesives, UV curing adhesives, and others in . Our analysis also considers the sales of electronic adhesives in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the electrically conductive adhesives segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing demand for lightweight and portable equipment such as smartphones, laptops, notebooks, and digital cameras will play a significant role in the electrically conductive adhesives segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global electronic adhesives market report looks at factors such as technological advances, rising demand for electronic adhesives in APAC, and increased use of electronics in automobiles. However, fluctuating raw material prices, slow growth of the consumer electronics industry in developed economies, and stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the electronic adhesives industry over the forecast period.

Global Electronic Adhesives Market: Overview

Increased use of electronics in automobiles

With the increase in demand for safety features, comfort stability, and high performance, the demand for electrification in automobiles is also rising. Owing to stringent regulatory norms pertaining topertaining to automobile safety the manufacturers are incorporating new features such as anti-lock braking system (ABS). Adhesives made of special epoxy, silicone, polyurethane, polysulfide, and UV cured adhesives are widely used in automobile electronic components as they can withstand exposure to harsh environmental conditions. The increasing penetration of electronic adhesives in applications such as airbag assemblies, telematic seals and gaskets, bundling and battery cells, cockpit applications and autonomous cruise control will lead to the expansion of the global electronic adhesives market at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.

Product launches

New product launches accelerate the growth of the vendors in the market by increasing their revenue flow and expanding customer base. For instance, DOW launched a next-generation material that has electromagnetic compatibility and can be widely used for electrical and electronic applications in the transportation, communications, and consumer markets. This trend of new product launches by regional and international players is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global electronic adhesives market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electronic adhesives manufacturers, that include 3M Co., Arkema SA, Dexerials Corp., Dow Inc., Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., LG Chem Ltd.

Also, the electronic adhesives market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



