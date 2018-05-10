LONDON, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Electronic Skin Market by Application (Personal Healthcare Monitoring, Wearable Technology, and Others) - Global Opportunities Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2025



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5371905



The global electronic skin market was valued at $464.04 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1,719.38 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 38.70% from 2021 to 2025. Electronic skin is an artificial, stretchable, and flexible electronic material, which senses various parameters such as external & internal temperature, pressure, or others. The global electronic skin market is expected to witness significant growth in the future, owing to rise in purchasing power and strong economy across the globe.



The LAMEA electronic skin market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due the increased investment on wearable technology and rise in government initiatives in the field robotics across various nations.



The electronic skin market is segmented based on application and geography. The applications covered in the study include personal healthcare monitoring, wearable technology, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in the report include MC10, Xensio, Rotex Inc. Intelesens ltd, Immageryworks Pty Ltd, Dialog Devices Limited, SmartLifeinc Limited, Xenoma Inc., Plastic electronic GmbH, and VivaLnK, Inc. The report presents analysis on the key strategies adopted by these players and the detailed analysis of the current trends, upcoming opportunities, and restraints of the electronic skin market.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

In-depth analysis and dynamics of the electronic skin market is provided to understand the market scenario.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2025 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Porter's Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence market entry and expansion.

A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables the identification of profitable segments for market players.

Comprehensive analysis of the trends, subsegments, and key revenue pockets of the market is provided.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Application

Periodic Healthcare Monitoring

Wearable Technology

Others



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5371905



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-electronic-skin-market-was-valued-at-464-04-million-in-2020--and-is-estimated-to-reach-1-719-38-million-by-2025--growing-at-a-cagr-of-38-70-from-2021-to-2025--300645682.html