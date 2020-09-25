NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05974282/?utm_source=PRN



The global electronic wet chemicalsmarket size is expected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2020 to USD 3.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.5%, during the forecast period. It is driven by various factors, such as increasing demand for electronic wet chemicals from semiconductor cleaning and etching application, PCB and IC packaging, among other applications. Technological advancements in the electronics industry is expected to further propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, factors, such as stringent health and environmental regulations regarding certain chemicals, are likely to hinder the growth of the market.



Acetic acid segment is likely to drive the global market during the forecast period

The acetic acid segment accounted for the larger share of the market during the forecast period. The market growth in this segment is attributed to its extensive use in integrated circuits and it also serve as one of the main substrates for microelectronics These factors are expected to increase demand during the forecast period.



Semiconductor segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

The semiconductor segment is growing rapidly owing to increasing consumption in the advanced electronics and consumer goods such as smartphones, laptops and others in emerging economies such as APAC.Furthermore, the demanf for semiconductor is increasing in high-end LED and LCD sets.



Also rising demand from the automotive industry, especially in electric cars, has opened up new opportunities for electronic wet chemical manufacturers. These factors are expected to increase demand during the forecast period.



APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to significant developments in various applications such as semiconductor, PCB and IC packaging.The growing population and economic growth in major countries, such as China, India, and Japan, and growing disposable income will also drive the market.



Europe is projected to be the second-largest market during the forecast period.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the electronic wet chemicalsmarketplace.

• By Company Type - Tier 1: 56%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 14%

• By Designation – C-Level Executives: 31%, Directors: 23%, Others: 46%

• By Region – North America: 25%, Europe: 35%, and APAC: 40%



The electronic wet chemicals market comprises major solution providers, such as Avantor Inc (US), BASF SE (Germany), Cabot Microelctronics (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Kanto Chemical Co. Inc (Japan), Eastman (US), Solvay (Belgium), Fujifilm Holding (Japan), Technic Inc. (US), and Linde Plc. (Ireland) among others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the electronic wet chemicalsmarket, with their company profiles, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The report covers the electronic wet chemicals market based on application, type, form and region.This study aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across various segmentation types.



It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the size of the overall electronic wet chemicals market and its subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights into position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05974282/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

