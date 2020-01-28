The Global Electronics Manufacturing Services Market is expected to grow by USD 118.49 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Electronics Manufacturing Services 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the electronics manufacturing services and it is poised to grow by USD 118.49 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our reports on electronics manufacturing services provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Increasing adoption of smart manufacturing. In addition, rising penetration of big data analytics in manufacturing industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the electronics manufacturing services as well.



Market Segmentation

The global electronics manufacturing services is segmented as below:

End-user

• Computing and consumer appliances

• Telecommunication

• Industrial

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• End-Users



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for electronics manufacturing services growth

This study identifies rising penetration of big data analytics in manufacturing industry as the prime reasons driving the electronics manufacturing services growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in electronics manufacturing services

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the electronics manufacturing services, including some of the vendors such as Benchmark Electronics Inc., Celestica Inc., Creation Technologies LLC, ESCATEC Sdn. Bhd., Flex Ltd., Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., Jabil Inc., Plexus Corp., Sanmina Corp. and Venture Corp. Ltd.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





