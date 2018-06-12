LONDON, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrosurgical Generators, Instruments and Accessories, Argon and Smoke Management Systems, Bipolar Instruments, Monopolar Instruments, Patient Return Electrodes, Dispersive Electrodes, Cords, Cables and Adapters, General Surgery, Gynaecologic, Urologic, Orthopaedic, Cardiovascular, Cosmetic, Neurosurgery



Report Details

The global electrosurgical energy devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2017, the electrosurgical instruments & accessories segment held 43% of this market.



Report Scope

- Global Electrosurgical Energy Devices market forecasts from 2018-2028

- This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global electrosurgical energy devices market by product:

- Electrosurgical Generators submarket

- Instruments and Accessories Submarket:

- Argon and Smoke Management Systems Submarket

Each submarket is further segmented by region: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW

- The Instruments and Accessories submarket is further segmented into:

- Electrosurgical Instruments: further segmented into Bipolar Instruments andMonopolar Instruments

- Electrosurgical Accessories: further segmented into Patient Return Electrodes or Dispersive Electrodes; Cords, Cables and Adapters as well as Others (plug points, foot switches, monopolar and bipolar switches)



Each submarket and sub-submarket is further segmented by region: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW



The Bipolar Instruments submarket is further segmented into:

- Advanced Vessel Instruments

- Bipolar Forceps



Each sub-submarket is further segmented by region: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW



The Monopolar Instruments submarket is further segmented into:

- Electrosurgical Pencils

- Electrosurgical Electrodes

- Suction Coagulators

- Monopolar Forceps



Each sub-submarket is further segmented by region: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW



This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global electrosurgical energy devices market by application:

- General Surgery

- Gynaecologic

- Urologic

- Orthopaedic

- Cardiovascular

- Cosmetic

- Neurosurgery



Each submarket is further segmented by region: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW



This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2028 for these regional and national markets:

- North America: further segmented into US, Canada, Mexico

- South America: further segmented into Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia, Rest of South America

- Europe: further segmented into France, Germany, UK, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe

- Asia-Pacific: further segmented into China, Japan, India, Australia, Thailand, Rest of APAC

- RoW: further segmented into Tanzania, South Africa, Other Countries



Our study provides a Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the global electrosurgical energy devices market. This report also discusses the Drivers & Restraints of this market.



Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the global electrosurgical energy devices industry:

- B. Braun Melsungen AG

- Bovie Medical Corporation

- Conmed

- ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH

- Johnson & Johnson

- KLS Martin Group

- Medtronic

- Megadyne Medical Products, Inc.

- Olympus Corporation

- Utah Medical Products, Inc.



