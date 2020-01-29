The Global Embedded Computer Market is expected to grow by USD 856.91 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Embedded Computer Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global embedded computer market and it is poised to grow by USD 856.91 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on embedded computer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Growing demand for IoT devices. In addition, increasing adoption of m2m connection is anticipated to boost the growth of the embedded computer market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global embedded computer market is segmented as below:

Product

• COMS

• SBCs

• Stand-alone boards

• Others



End-user

• Industrial automation

• Military and defense

• Medical, communication

• Others



CPU architecture

• x86

• ARM

• PowerPC

• Others



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for embedded computer market growth

This study identifies increasing adoption of m2m connection as the prime reasons driving the embedded computer market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in embedded computer market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the embedded computer market, including some of the vendors such as Abaco Systems Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Artesyn Embedded Technologies Inc., Curtiss-Wright Corp., Digi International Inc., Eurotech SpA, Intel Corp., Kontron S&T AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V. and Radisys Corp.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



