The Global Emotion Analytics Market size is expected to reach $5.1 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 15.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

Emotion analytics collects data about the verbal and nonverbal communication of a person, to understand the person's mood or attitude. The technology also provides insights into how customers perceive a product, the presentation of a product, and the customers' interactions with customer service representatives.



The global emotion analytics market is growing rapidly. The emotion analytics is widely used for among various end-users such as enterprises, defense and security agencies, commercial, industrial among other, are propelling the emotion analytics market growth. The companies are investing in artificial intelligence and machine learning which are boosting the growth of the emotion analytics market. For instance, the multimodal emotion artificial intelligence is the combination of facial analytics and speech analytics that offer an insight into the human expression of emotion.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Text Analytics, Speech Analytics and Facial & Video Analytics. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Customer Experience Management, Sales & Marketing Management, Competitive Intelligence, Workforce Management and Others. Customer experience management is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. Emotion analytics extracts insights from all customer touchpoints and channels across the entire organization that includes calls, texts, video, facial, emails, chats, and social media platforms. Emotion analytics solutions use historical data and real-time information to identify the patterns and trends of customers, enabling the agent to tailor their words accordingly over the call. The historical data and real-time information help companies in generating offers for the retention of customers, thereby reducing escalations and the termination of services.



Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Retail & Consumer Goods, Telecom & IT, Government, Healthcare, BFSI, Media & Entertainment and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Affectiva, Inc., Beyond Verbal Communication, Ltd., IMotions A/S, Noldus Information Technology, Inc., Cogito Corporation, Kairos AR, Inc., Google, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation and Apple, Inc.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Type



• Text Analytics



• Speech Analytics



• Facial and Video Analytics



By Application



• Customer Experience Management



• Sales and Marketing Management



• Competitive Intelligence



• Workforce Management



• Others



By Organization Size



• Large Enterprises



• Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises



By End User



• Retail & Consumer Goods



• Telecom & IT



• Government



• Healthcare



• BFSI



• Media and Entertainment



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Affectiva, Inc.



• Beyond Verbal Communication, Ltd.



• IMotions A/S



• Noldus Information Technology, Inc.



• Cogito Corporation



• Kairos AR, Inc.



• Google, Inc.



• IBM Corporation



• Microsoft Corporation



• Apple, Inc.



