LONDON, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Employment Screening Services Market
The Global Employment Screening Services Market accounted for $3,012 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $4,743 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2017 to 2022.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5371896
Employment screening refers to the credibility check undertaken by different organizations before hiring an employee in an organization. Employers use this service to consolidate an array of employment, financial, criminal, educational, and other records about an individual for employment purpose.
As the hiring and recruitment sector is technology driven, it has led to the development of superior quality services. The employment service provider segment accounted for the largest market share by offering innovative solutions for superior employment screening services. The employment screening services market is highly competitive in nature, owing to presence of numerous companies that provide background screening and employment history checks. At present, employers are highly concerned about the recruitment process, owing to advent of startups and developing organizations.
On the basis of application, the employment screening services market is divided into verification of education & employment, drug & health screening, criminal background checks, credit history checks, and other applications. The geographical breakdown and detailed analysis covers the United States, EU, Japan, China, India, and Southeast Asia.
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
High adoption rate of advanced technologies in employment screening services
Opportunities in untapped and emerging markets.
Wide applicability of employment screening services
Restraints:
Technology risks associated with employment screening services
Government regulation-based issues
Market Players:
The major players operating in the global employment screening services market include First Advantage, HireRight, LLC, Employment Screening Services, Inc., DataFlow Group, Lowers Risk Group, Insperity, GoodHire, Capita PLC, InfoMart, Inc., Employment Screening Resources, PreHire Screening Services, Mintz Global Screening, Verifile Ltd., Triton, Agenda Screening Services, Paychex, Inc., Experian, ADP, LLC., REED, A-Check America, Inc., S2Verify, LLC, CareerBuilder, LLC., Mind Your Business, ClearCare, and Paycor, Inc.
MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market by Application
Verification of Education & Employment
Drug & Health Screening
Criminal Background Checks
Credit History Checks
Other Applications
By Geography
United States
Market Share Analysis of Leading Players
EU
Market Share Analysis of Leading Players
Japan
Market Share Analysis of Leading Players
China
Market Share Analysis of Leading Players
India
Market Share Analysis of Leading Players
Southeast Asia
Market Share Analysis of Leading Players
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5371896
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers
For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-employment-screening-services-market-accounted-for-3-012-million-in-2016-and-is-expected-to-reach-4-743-million-by-2022--registering-a-cagr-of-7-7-from-2017-to-2022--300645688.html
SOURCE ReportBuyer
Share this article