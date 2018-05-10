LONDON, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Employment Screening Services Market



The Global Employment Screening Services Market accounted for $3,012 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $4,743 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2017 to 2022.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5371896



Employment screening refers to the credibility check undertaken by different organizations before hiring an employee in an organization. Employers use this service to consolidate an array of employment, financial, criminal, educational, and other records about an individual for employment purpose.



As the hiring and recruitment sector is technology driven, it has led to the development of superior quality services. The employment service provider segment accounted for the largest market share by offering innovative solutions for superior employment screening services. The employment screening services market is highly competitive in nature, owing to presence of numerous companies that provide background screening and employment history checks. At present, employers are highly concerned about the recruitment process, owing to advent of startups and developing organizations.



On the basis of application, the employment screening services market is divided into verification of education & employment, drug & health screening, criminal background checks, credit history checks, and other applications. The geographical breakdown and detailed analysis covers the United States, EU, Japan, China, India, and Southeast Asia.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



High adoption rate of advanced technologies in employment screening services



Opportunities in untapped and emerging markets.



Wide applicability of employment screening services



Restraints:



Technology risks associated with employment screening services



Government regulation-based issues



Market Players:



The major players operating in the global employment screening services market include First Advantage, HireRight, LLC, Employment Screening Services, Inc., DataFlow Group, Lowers Risk Group, Insperity, GoodHire, Capita PLC, InfoMart, Inc., Employment Screening Resources, PreHire Screening Services, Mintz Global Screening, Verifile Ltd., Triton, Agenda Screening Services, Paychex, Inc., Experian, ADP, LLC., REED, A-Check America, Inc., S2Verify, LLC, CareerBuilder, LLC., Mind Your Business, ClearCare, and Paycor, Inc.



MARKET LANDSCAPE



Market by Application



Verification of Education & Employment



Drug & Health Screening



Criminal Background Checks



Credit History Checks



Other Applications



By Geography

United States



Market Share Analysis of Leading Players



EU



Market Share Analysis of Leading Players



Japan



Market Share Analysis of Leading Players



China



Market Share Analysis of Leading Players



India



Market Share Analysis of Leading Players



Southeast Asia



Market Share Analysis of Leading Players



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5371896



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-employment-screening-services-market-accounted-for-3-012-million-in-2016-and-is-expected-to-reach-4-743-million-by-2022--registering-a-cagr-of-7-7-from-2017-to-2022--300645688.html