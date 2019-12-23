NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global employment screening services market accounted for US$ 4.12 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 6.25 Bn by 2027. The employment screening service market is a crucial part of recruitment process, as a result, SMEs as well as large-size companies, these days are investing hefty amount in employee screening and verification process. Several companies are gradually moving from in-house verification process to more reliable third-party vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05833595/?utm_source=PRN



North American region in the employment screening services market consists of countries, namely, the US, Canada, and Mexico.The employers across the US consider background checking as an integral part of their recruitment process.



As per a recent study, around 70% of the companies based in the US perform background checks, and approximately 80% of these companies also scrutinize criminal records of their potential candidates.The employment screening tests performed on applicants highly depend on the job profile as a type of employer.



For instance, for a job, which is not for a middle or high-level position, an employer might select low-cost options such as Google searches, reviews of social media, and calling references.However, for managerial or top-level positions, an in-depth background check is required, which includes a credit report.



Considering criminal records in the US varies from state to state. For instance, some state governments significantly limit the degree to which an employee's criminal records are considered by the employer such as, in Pennsylvania, an employer may consider criminal records only to the extent that it should not be related to potential employee's employment suitability.



The US has the highest number of immigrants seeking employment, which mainly consists of citizens of India, Australia, Canada, China, and the UK.With an objective to scrutinize and analyze the applicant's background, such as educational qualification, criminal records, credit records, medical tests, and employment history verification, the demand for employment screening services is continuously rising among the American employers.



Drug abusers percentage is comparatively high among the American job seekers, which has pressurized the companies to adopt employment screening service suites offering the medical test, which thereby is driving the employment screening services market.Furthermore, in Canada, commonly performed background checks include a candidate's legality to work in Canada, past employment records, and criminal record checks in certain cases.



Pre-employment drug testing is prohibited in the country; however, alcohol testing in certain safety-related job positions is permitted.Additionally, in certain provinces of Canada, the employers are required to take the written consent of the prospective employee in order to conduct a background check.



Also, permission to perform criminal record check differ from province to province. For instance, in British Columbia, an employer cannot deny employing an applicant because of past criminal records, which is not related to the proposed employment. Canada has the second-fastest turnaround time in the North American region. This is majorly due to the fact that Canadian companies implement strict laws and regulations to maintain the integrity of the company and the workplace. In Mexico, usually, consent of potential candidates is required to perform background checks, which includes credit history, criminal record, and condition of employment, among others. In case the potential employee refuses to perform background checks, then the employer has the authority to refuse employment to the applicant. The federal law governs the country's labor and employment laws, and the country does not have any particular law governing background screening. Hence, this above factors is anticipated to drive the employment screening services market.



The global employment screening services market has been segmented on the basis of service into background screening, verification, and medical and drug testing.On the basis of background screening segment, the employment screening services market has been further segmented into credit check and criminal record.



On the basis of verification segment, the employment screening services market has been further segmented into qualification, employment history verification, reference, and others.The employment screening services market by applications is segmented into IT & telecom, BFSI, government agencies, travel & hospitality, manufacturing, retail, healthcare and others.



On the basis of organization size segment, the employment screening services market is segmented into large-size enterprise and SMEs.The global employment screening services market based on geography has been broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).



North America led the employment screening services market in 2018. Asia Pacific captured the third-largest share of employment screening services market in 2018.



Some of the key players operating in the employment screening services market are Pinkerton Corporate Risk Management, HireRight, LLC, A-Check America, Inc., Verity Screening Solutions LLC, Capita Plc, Triton, DataFlow Group, Sterling Talent Solutions, First Advantage, Accurate Background, AuthBridge, Insperity and GoodHire and among others.



The overall global employment screening services market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the global employment screening services market.



It also provides an overview and forecast for the employment screening services market based on all the segmentation provided for the global region.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the employment screening services industry.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05833595/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

