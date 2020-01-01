NEW YORK, Jan. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Emulsion Polymers Market size is expected to reach $53.7 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period. Emulsion polymerization is a kind of radical polymerization that generally initiates with an emulsion including monomer, water and surfactant. The most familiar kind of emulsion polymerization is an oil-in-water emulsion, with emulsified monomer droplets. The method is used to produce polymers with high molecular weight and little viscosity.

With the growth in automotive market, the demand for automotive paints and coatings is also expected to rise. Hence, the growing use of automotive coatings and paints would contribute the market significantly. Rising concern for the environment and its safety, the government bodies such as across regions including Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are focusing to make the industries more reliant on green products thereby minimizing hazardous influence on environment and surroundings. In order to control the emissions of hazardous chemicals such as styrene, methyl chloride, toluene and acrylonitrile, the regulatory authorities have started the Clean Air Act thereby giving opportunity to water-based emulsion polymer.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Paints and Coatings, Paper & Paperboard Coatings, Adhesives and Other Applications. Based on Product, the market is segmented into Acrylics, Styrene-Butadiene Latex, Vinyl Acetate Polymers and Other Products. Among the various product types, Acrylics is predicted to be the segment exhibiting high growth in the coming years and can be attributed to rising demand for the product especially for application in adhesives, super absorbent polymers and sealants market segments. Upsurge in construction projects in emerging regions is expected to fuel the demand further. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, and Asahi Kasei Corporation are some of the forerunners in the Emulsion Polymers Market. Companies such as Celanese Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Arkema S.A., Synthomer PLC, Triseno S.A., DIC Corporation and Specialty Polymers, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Emulsion Polymers Market. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Wacker Chemie AG, Synthomer PLC, Trinseo S.A., Specialty Polymers, Inc., DIC Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Arkema S.A., Asahi Kasei Corporation, and Celanese Corporation.



Recent strategies deployed in Emulsion Polymers Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Jan-2019: BASF came into partnership with Adani in which both companies will form a joint venture company for producing propane dehydrogenation (PDH), oxo C4 complex (butanols and 2-ethylhexanol), glacial acrylic acid (GAA), butyl acrylate (BA) and potentially other downstream products.



Dec-2018: Wacker collaborated with Dynaplak in order to develop hybrid binders based on polymers and starch.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Jul-2019: Synthomer acquired Omnova Solutions in order to strengthen its business in water-based polymer solutions.



Jul-2019: Arkema announced the acquisition of Lambson in order to strengthen its business in many areas including the composites and high-performance coatings.



May-2019: DIC took over Chemi Plast in order to expand its business in India by developing resins.



Jan-2019: Celanese acquired Next Polymers Ltd. in order to develop more polymer products and expand its customer base in India.



Nov-2018: Arkema acquired Afinitica in order to expand its business by developing adhesives.



Feb-2018: Celanese took over Omni Plastics in order to enhance its production of polymer solutions.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Sep-2019: BASF introduced high-performance and reactive dispersing agents namely Efka® PX 4780, Efka® PX 4785 and Efka® PX 4787 for use in industrial and automotive coatings segments.



May-2019: Synthomer introduced a new range of polymer dispersions for ultra-low emissions.



May-2019: Trinseo launched new latex binder technologies for use in fiber bonding in textile industry.



Apr-2019: Trinseo introduced long-glass-fiber-reinforced acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS LGF) alloy for semi-structural components.



Feb-2019: Wacker launched VINNAPAS® 7150 E confers, a new dispersible polymer powder which has minimum tendency to flow and it can be used to formulate high-performance waterproofing membrane.



Feb-2019: Wacker introduced VINNEVA product line in order to enhance the bitumen-based building coatings properties in order to make emulsions more free.



Nov-2018: Arkema Coating Resins expanded its manufacturing of Alkyd Emulsions in order to develop solvent-free, low VOC waterborne coatings.



Jun-2018: Synthomer launched new Revacryl UltraGreen 1647, a styrene acrylic binder for use in interior wall paints.



Expansions:



Sep-2019: Wacker expanded its reach to South Korea by opening up a new plant for increasing the production of dispersible polymer powders.



Aug-2019: Asahi Kasei announced its new regional headquarter in Thailand for the ASEAN region.



Jun-2019: BASF strengthened its footprints in Germany by opening its second production facility at the Ludwigshafen site for developing UV-curable and acrylic hotmelt acResin.



Sep-2018: Synthomer expanded its reach to Malaysia by opening a new office in Pasir Gudang in order to enhance its business operations.



Sep-2018: Sun Chemical, a DIC company expanded its production of DAILUBE extreme pressure additives in Japan.



Aug-2018: BASF announced its expansion to Malaysia by expanding its production capacity of butyl acrylate plants and acrylic acid plants.



Jun-2018: Synthomer opened a new facility in Stanburg in order to expand its manufacturing operations in acrylic, vinyl emulsions and specialty polymers.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Application



• Paints and Coatings



• Paper & Paperboard Coatings



• Adhesives



• Other Applications



By Product



• Acrylics



• Styrene-Butadiene Latex



• Vinyl Acetate Polymers



• Other Products



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Wacker Chemie AG



• Synthomer PLC



• Trinseo S.A.



• Specialty Polymers, Inc.



• DIC Corporation



• The Dow Chemical Company



• BASF SE



• Arkema S.A.



• Asahi Kasei Corporation



• Celanese Corporation



