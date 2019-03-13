NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Endodontic Consumables Market size is expected to reach $1.8 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period.



Endodontics is a dental specialty that deals with the treatment of soft dental pulp tissue within the tooth. This is a treatment that very commonly performed by an endodontist. Endodontics is a combination of various procedures such as endodontic therapy or root canal therapy, endodontic retreatment, surgery, treating cracked teeth, and treating dental trauma. Growing number of dental diseases & conditions, growing geriatric population that is prone to dental disorders & tooth loss, growing awareness about oral hygiene, and growth in dental tourism are the factors that drive the growth of the market. The unfavorable reimbursement policies pertaining to dental procedures and the cost of dental work, which is high, are some of the factors that would restrain the growth of this market.



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Endodontic Consumables, and Instruments. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Dental Clinic and Hospital & Dental Academic Research Institute. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Mani, Inc.,DiaDent Group International, FKG Dentaire SA, Straumann Holding AG, Coltene Holding, Septodont Holding, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Brasseler USA.



