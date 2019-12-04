The global endpoint detection and response market at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market: About this market

This endpoint detection and response market analysis considers sales from both on-premises and cloud-based deployments. Our study also finds the sales of endpoint detection and response in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the on-premises segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising implementation of regulations on the BFSI and healthcare sectors for stringent security of critical data will play a significant role in the on-premises segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global endpoint detection and response market report looks at factors such as increasing adoption of cloud-based EDR solutions, emergence of enterprise mobility and BYOD policy, and growing demand for integrated solutions. However, availability of open-source software and inclination toward pirated software, lack of skilled labor and knowledge about internal and external threats, implementing complex endpoints may hamper the growth of the endpoint detection and response industry over the forecast period.

Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market: Overview

Increasing adoption of cloud-based EDR solutions

The adoption of cloud computing is increasing across the world owing to the flexibility and cost benefits associated with cloud services. Cloud-based solutions help enterprises reduce CAPEX as they can subscribe to cloud services through flexible payment options such as pay-as-you-go or a fixed monthly fee. Vendors such as Sophos, MacAfee, Symantec, Carbon Black, and Crowdstrike have started offering cloud-based EDR solutions. Moreover, the players are focusing on partnerships with cloud solutions providers to capitalize on the growing cloud solutions market. This adoption of cloud-based EDR solutions will lead to the expansion of the global endpoint detection and response market at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.

Integration of AI into EDR software

The increase in the number of cyberthreats globally has driven the need to protect networks through strong preventive and predictive solutions. This has led enterprises around the world to adopt multiple security solutions. Enterprises adopt security solutions such as firewalls, antimalware, encryption, server security, DLP, antivirus, and backup. AI-based EDR solutions offer predictive analytics and quick response compared with traditional EDR software. Vendors have started integrating AI into their products, which can rapidly detect malicious intent and patterns in files and websites. Cylance launched its AI platform with predictive EDR to offer automated threat detection, prevention, forensic investigation, and response capabilities. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global endpoint detection and response market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading endpoint detections and response manufacturers, that include AO Kaspersky Lab, Carbon Black Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Cylance Inc., FireEye Inc., McAfee LLC, RSA Security LLC, Sophos Ltd., Symantec Corp., and Trend Micro Inc.

Also, the endpoint detection and response market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



