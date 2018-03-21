The Global Engine Mounts and Engine market is expected to grow from $66.86 billion in 2016 to reach $109.02 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 7.2%

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Engine Mounts and Engine market is expected to grow from $66.86 billion in 2016 to reach $109.02 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 7.2%. The Engine Mounts and Engine market is fueled by technological advancements. Rising vehicle production and high-power engines and demand for high-grade natural rubber for engine mounts are the factors driving the market. However, the rising demand for electric vehicles and high R&D expenses incurred when developing complex technologies will probably hold back the expansion of the market.

By vehicle type the passenger car segment is anticipated to witness the largest market share and dominate the market owing to soaring demand for high-grade natural rubber for engine mounts with high load-carrying capacity. Rubber mounts are used for passenger cars due to the simplicity of the design and also low manufacturing cost and maintenance cost. Geographically, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share due to the rising vehicle manufacturers and the increasing demand for high-power, high-torque engines for the racing and luxury segments.
Some of the key players in the Engine Mounts and Engine market are Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Mahle GmbH, Cummins Inc, Hyundai Motor Company, Cooper-Standard, Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd , Scania AB, Trelleborg AB, Fiat S.P.A and Hutchinson SA.

Vehicle Types Covered:
• LCV (Light Commercial Vehicle)
• Two-Wheeler
• HCV (Heavy Commercial Vehicles)
• Passenger Car

Engine Types Covered:
• V6 Engine
• L4 Engine
• V8 Engine
• L6 Engine

Fuel Types Covered:
• Natural Gas
• Gasoline
• Hybrid
• Diesel

Engine Mounts Covered:
• Hydraulic
• Electro-hydraulic
• Elastomer

Regions Covered:
North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
Europe
o Germany
o UK
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Chile
o Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Qatar
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends.
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

