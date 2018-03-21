The Global Engine Mounts and Engine market is expected to grow from $66.86 billion in 2016 to reach $109.02 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 7.2%

NEW YORK, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04519484
By vehicle type the passenger car segment is anticipated to witness the largest market share and dominate the market owing to soaring demand for high-grade natural rubber for engine mounts with high load-carrying capacity. Rubber mounts are used for passenger cars due to the simplicity of the design and also low manufacturing cost and maintenance cost. Geographically, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share due to the rising vehicle manufacturers and the increasing demand for high-power, high-torque engines for the racing and luxury segments.
Some of the key players in the Engine Mounts and Engine market are Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Mahle GmbH, Cummins Inc, Hyundai Motor Company, Cooper-Standard, Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd , Scania AB, Trelleborg AB, Fiat S.P.A and Hutchinson SA.
Vehicle Types Covered:
• LCV (Light Commercial Vehicle)
• Two-Wheeler
• HCV (Heavy Commercial Vehicles)
• Passenger Car
Engine Types Covered:
• V6 Engine
• L4 Engine
• V8 Engine
• L6 Engine
Fuel Types Covered:
• Natural Gas
• Gasoline
• Hybrid
• Diesel
Engine Mounts Covered:
• Hydraulic
• Electro-hydraulic
• Elastomer
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o UK
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Chile
o Rest of South America
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Qatar
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends.
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04519484
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-engine-mounts-and-engine-market-is-expected-to-grow-from-6686-billion-in-2016-to-reach-10902-billion-by-2023-with-a-cagr-of-72-300617556.html
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article