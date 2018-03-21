The Global Engine Mounts and Engine market is expected to grow from $66.86 billion in 2016 to reach $109.02 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 7.2%

NEW YORK, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04519484







By vehicle type the passenger car segment is anticipated to witness the largest market share and dominate the market owing to soaring demand for high-grade natural rubber for engine mounts with high load-carrying capacity. Rubber mounts are used for passenger cars due to the simplicity of the design and also low manufacturing cost and maintenance cost. Geographically, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share due to the rising vehicle manufacturers and the increasing demand for high-power, high-torque engines for the racing and luxury segments.

Some of the key players in the Engine Mounts and Engine market are Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Mahle GmbH, Cummins Inc, Hyundai Motor Company, Cooper-Standard, Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd , Scania AB, Trelleborg AB, Fiat S.P.A and Hutchinson SA.



Vehicle Types Covered:

• LCV (Light Commercial Vehicle)

• Two-Wheeler

• HCV (Heavy Commercial Vehicles)

• Passenger Car



Engine Types Covered:

• V6 Engine

• L4 Engine

• V8 Engine

• L6 Engine



Fuel Types Covered:

• Natural Gas

• Gasoline

• Hybrid

• Diesel



Engine Mounts Covered:

• Hydraulic

• Electro-hydraulic

• Elastomer



Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa



