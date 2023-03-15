The Global Enterprise Data Management Market is forecast to grow by $96.98 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.07% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Enterprise Data Management Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the enterprise data management market and is forecast to grow by $96.98 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.07% during the forecast period. Our report on the enterprise data management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for data integration and visual analytics, rising demand for digitalization, and data explosion across industries.

The enterprise data management market is segmented as below:

By End-user

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud-based

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies technological developments as one of the prime reasons driving the enterprise data management market growth during the next few years. Also, native machine data generation and the emergence of hybrid and cloud deployment models will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the enterprise data management market covers the following areas:

Enterprise data management market sizing

Enterprise data management market forecast

Enterprise data management market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading enterprise data management market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cloudera Inc., GoldenSource, HP Inc., Hyland Software Inc., Informatica Inc., Innovative Systems Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Precisely, SAP SE, Talend, Teradata Corp., and Veritas. Also, the enterprise data management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

