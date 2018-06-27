LONDON, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Enterprise Performance Management Market size is expected to reach $12.6 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 12.9% CAGR during the forecast period.



Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) is a process designed for companies, government entities, and nonprofits to strategically link their strategies to their plans and work towards efficient execution. EPM includes management processes such as budgeting, planning forecasting, and modeling. Additionally, EPM also includes consolidating results and closing books. The adoption of the EPM into an organization helps in analyzing the performance and as a result, make result oriented decisions. Growing need to make business strategy transparent to all employees, rapid adoption of proximity marketing strategies among retailers, growing focus on core businesses, and need to enhance performance are some of the major factors that contribute to the growth of the enterprise performance management market.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Software and Services. Based on Business Function, the market is segmented into Finance, Marketing, Operations, and Others. Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into Cloud and On-Premise. Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Telecom & IT, and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the Global Enterprise Performance Management Market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Infor, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Adaptive Insights Inc., Anaplan, Inc., BOARD International S.A.,, CCH Tagetik, and Workiva, Inc.



