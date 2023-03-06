The Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market is forecast to grow by $252.34 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.07% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the enterprise session border controller market and is forecast to grow by $252.34 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.07% during the forecast period. Our report on the enterprise session border controller market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing number of mobile computing devices, high operational flexibility, and convenience offered by plugin-free real-time communication systems.

The enterprise session border controller market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Large enterprises

SMEs

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increased adoption of the BYOD concept as one of the prime reasons driving the enterprise session border controller market growth during the next few years. Also, popularity of voice over internet protocol (VoIP) and growing number of new product launches will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the enterprise session border controller market covers the following areas:

Enterprise session border controller market sizing

Enterprise session border controller market forecast

Enterprise session border controller market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading enterprise session border controller market vendors that include Adtran Inc., AudioCodes Ltd., Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Ingate Systems AB, InnoMedia Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., Oracle Corp., Patton Electronics Co., Ribbon Communications Operating Co. Inc., Sangoma Technologies Corp., Sansay Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and ZTE Corp. Also, the enterprise session border controller market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

