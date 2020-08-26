NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --





The global environmental testing market is estimated to be valued at USD 8.3 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 12.1billion by 2025, recording a CAGR 7.9%. Factors such as the growing of environmental concern among consumers and impositions of laws regarding environmental concerns are going to be the driving factor for the environmental testing market. Especially post-COVID, the concern for safety and hygiene of products has been increased among both the consumers and manufacturers, which is creating a rise in the demand for environmental testing in the market.



By technology, the rapid technology is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The rapid type of technology is the most-effective option as compared to the conventional one. These technology includes various kits, spectrometry, chromatography, PCR, immunoassay, near-infrared (NIR) technology. These tests produce results quite rapidly as compared to conventional methods, which takes a longer time

• By sample , the wastewater/effluent segment is estimated to account for the largest share.



With the increase in the demand for clean water and waste treatment, the demand for testing of effluents is on the rise.The recycling of wastewater to meet the increasing demand of the rising population calls for testing of safe water to consume.



Therefore, this segment is dominating.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The increase in the demand of certification and testing in the region is one of the major factor for the growth of the environmental testing market. Growth in demand for the development of waste infrastructure, government initiatives to improve environmental performance, and government subsidies and tax structure are the primary factors driving the environmental industry in Asia Pacific region.

The environmental testings market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and RoW (South Africa, the Middle East, and Others in Africa).



Break-up of Primaries

• By Value Chain: Supply-side - 57% and Demand-side - 43%

• By Designation's- 50%,Manager- 29%, and Executive- 21%

• By Region:Europe - 37%, North America-34%,APAC- 16%,RoW - 13%



Leading players profiled in this report include the following:

• SGS SA (Switzerland)

• Eurofins (Luxembourg)

• Intertek (UK)

• Bureau Veritas (France)

• ALS (Australia)

• TÜV SÜD (Germany)

• Asure Quality (New Zealand)

• Merieux (US)

• Microbac (US)

• R J Hill Laboratories(New Zealand)

• Symbio (Australia)

• Alex Stewart (UK)

• EMSLAnalytical Services (US)

• Hydrologic Associates (US)

• Environmental Testing, Inc. (US)

• Alpha analytical (US)

• Advanced Environmental Testing (US )

• American Environmental Testing Lab (US)

• Pace Analytical (US)

• AnaLabs(US)



Research Coverage

This report segments the environmental testings market based on technology, sample, targets tested, end user and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, pricing insights, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the environmental testing market, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report

• To get a comprehensive overview of the environmental testing market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolio details, and the key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which the environmental testing market is flourishing



