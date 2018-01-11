LONDON, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC,the Global Epigenetics Market is accounted for $752.8 million in 2016 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% to reach $1891.9 million by 2023. Growing prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases are helping the market to compete across the globe.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4300259







Some of the major factors that are influencing the market include growing technological advancements, rising R&D expenditure, growing usage for non-oncology diseases, improving collaborations between pharmaceutical, biotechnology companies & academic research institutes and increasing geriatric population base. However, huge equipment cost, lack of predictive markers, inefficiency in identification and validation of biomarkers, presence of complicated regulatory framework and shortage of skilled professional are hampering the market growth.



Based on Technology, DNA methylation can be classified as hyper and hypomethylation. Reduced representation bisulfite sequencing (RRBS) is a DNA wide methylation analysis technique for a combination of enrichment and modifying techniques.



DNA methylation is also used as a biomarker for early cancer diagnosis. The FDA-approved epigenetic drugs are demethylating agents, and most of the diagnostic activity to date in epigenetics has focused on methylation markers.



Based on End User, with in the pharmaceutical sector, the therapeutic applications of epigenetics have fascinated a large and growing number of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. Over 40 companies that are now active. Venture capital-funded companies in epigenetics include Constellation Pharmaceuticals and Syndax Pharmaceuticals.



North America dominated the overall revenue, due to the, increasing funds for R&D, growing collaborations between large pharmaceutical firms and demand for epigenetic drugs and diagnostic technologies. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow rapidly, due to high incidence of cancer, large prevalence of target diseases and rise in healthcare expenditure.



Some of the key players in Global Epigenetics market are Celgene Corporation, CellCentric Ltd, Chroma Therapeutics Ltd, Covaris Inc, DIAGENODE, INC., Ribimed Biotechnologies, Epigenomics AG, Epitherapeutics, Epizyme, Karus Therapeutics, Merck Millipore, Novartis International AG, Oncolys Biopharma Inc, OncoMethylome Sciences, Qiagen, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Syndax Pharmaceuticals and ZYMO RESEARCH CORPORATION (ZYMO).



Products Covered:

• Enzymes

• Reagents

• Kits

• Instruments and Consumables



Technologies Covered:

• Histone Methylation

• DNA Methylation

• Histone Acetylation

• Large noncoding RNA

• Chromatin structures

• MicroRNA Modification

• Other Technologies



Applications Covered:

• Cardiovascular Diseases

• Developmental Biology

• Immunology

• Metabolic Diseases

• Inflammatory Disease

• Oncology

• Other Applications



End Users Covered:

• Pharmaceutical

• Contract Research Organizations

• Academic and Research Institutes

• Biotechnology Companies



Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa



What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4300259



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (646) 453 6293

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-epigenetics-market-is-accounted-for-7528-million-in-2016-and-expected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-140-to-reach-18919-million-by-2023-300581640.html