Global Esports Market: About this market

This esports market analysis considers sales from sponsorship, media rights, advertising, publisher fees, and merchandise and ticket sales. Our analysis also considers the sales of esports in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the sponsorship segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Companies are finding esports sponsorship as a highly profitable investment owing to the increasing viewership of esports events. Such factors will play a significant role in the sponsorship segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global esports market report also looks at factors such as branding through esports, rising number of esports events, and new platform launches. However, the growing cost of fame development, limited target audience and unclear media rights, adverse effects of video gaming on health may hamper the growth of the esports industry over the forecast period. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05804142/?utm_source=PRN Global Esports Market: Overview

New platform launches

New platform launches by regional and international players contribute to the growth of the global esports market. Successful new platform launches are expected to accelerate the growth of the vendors operating in the global esports market by increasing their revenue flow and expanding their consumer base. Furthermore, new product launches increase the market shares of players and offer them a competitive edge over their rivals. Thus, new product launches will lead to the expansion of the global esports market at a CAGR of almost 18% during the forecast period.

Evolution of high-tech gaming consoles

Personal and community gaming has evolved from board games into a technology-driven industry. The introduction and popularity of gaming consoles, such as Xbox and PlayStation, have led to the development of the modern esports industry. For instance, PlayStation 4 Pro and the Xbox One X can display 4K resolutions with high-dynamic-range (HDR) color technology. Therefore, evolving technology in the esports industry has made the gaming experience better, attracting a large number of players and driving the global esports market. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global esports market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading esports manufacturers, that include Activision Blizzard Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Modern Times Group MTG AB, Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Valve Corp.

Also, the esports market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

