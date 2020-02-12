The Global Ethernet Test Equipment Market is expected to grow by USD 1.52 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Ethernet Test Equipment Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global ethernet test equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.52 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. Our reports on global ethernet test equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for high-speed ethernet. In addition, data center to fuel market growth is anticipated to boost the growth of the global ethernet test equipment market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global ethernet test equipment market is segmented as below:



Product

10 GbE

1 GbE

40 GbE And Above

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA



Key Trends for global ethernet test equipment market growth

This study identifies data center to fuel market growth as the prime reasons driving the global ethernet test equipment market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global ethernet test equipment market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global ethernet test equipment market, including some of the vendors such as Agilent Technologies Inc., Anritsu Corp., EXFO Inc., Fortive Corp., Keysight Technologies Inc., Spirent Communications Plc, Teledyne Technologies Inc., VIAVI Solutions Inc., Xena Networks ApS and Yokogawa Electric Corp. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





