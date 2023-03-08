The Global Eubiotics Market is forecast to grow by $2256.91 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.32% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Eubiotics Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the eubiotics market and is forecast to grow by $2256.91 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.32% during the forecast period. Our report on the eubiotics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increased focus on animal health to prevent disease outbreaks, growing awareness, and an increase in the production of animal feed.

The eubiotics market is segmented as below:

By Type

Poultry

Swine

Ruminant

Aquaculture

Others

By Product

Dry

Liquid

By Geography

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the rising awareness about disease prevention as one of the prime reasons driving the eubiotics market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing investment in the pet industry and growth in demand for animal protein will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the eubiotics market covers the following areas:

Eubiotics market sizing

Eubiotics market forecast

Eubiotics market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading eubiotics market vendors that include Advanced BioNutrition Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Behn Meyer Deutschland Holding AG and Co. KG, Calpis Co., Ltd., Cargill Inc., China National Chemical Corp. Ltd., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lallemand Inc., Lesaffre and Cie, Novo Holdings AS, Novus International Inc., RAG Stiftung, SHV Holdings, and Sudzucker AG. Also, the eubiotics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

