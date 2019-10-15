The Global Event of Winter Sports Industry World Winter Sports (Beijing) Expo 2019 Press Conference Held in Beijing

BEIJING, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 10, 2019, the Information Office of Beijing Municipality and the Beijing Olympic City Development Association jointly held a press conference of the World Winter Sports (Beijing) Expo (hereinafter referred to as the WWSE) 2019. Gao Yunchao, deputy secretary-general of the Beijing Olympic City Development Association (BODA for short), and Zhang Li, vice president of International Data Group (IDG for short) in China, respectively introduced the highlights and significance of the WWSE 2019 and the progress of the preparatory work.

The WWSE 2019 is hosted by the BODA and IDG, and supported by the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, the Chinese Olympic Committee, and the All-China Sports Federation. The Finnish Ambassador to China Jarno Syrjala and journalists from more than 100 news media attended the conference.

The theme of "The Power of Ice and Snow" will last in the WWSE 2019, to be held at the China National Convention Center in Beijing from October 17 to 20. Recently, the General Office of the State Council issued the Outline for Building a Leading Sports Nation, proposing to continuously improve the quality and efficiency of sports development, continuously meet people's needs for a better life, and strive to make sports a symbolic cause of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. As an annual event for the development of winter sports industry in China and the world at large, the World Winter Sports (Beijing) Expo 2019 will actively implement the decision-making and deployment of the construction of a leading sports nation, innovatively upgrade the Expo with the vision of internationalization, industrialization and popularization, build the international communication channels for winter sports industry supported by technology, capital and strategy, create a platform for communication between governments, organizations and enterprises, promote the development of winter sports industry in China and facilitate the popularization of winter sports. At the same time, strong support from industrial environment and cultural atmosphere will contribute to the complete success of the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

Three Highlights for the Upgraded Ice and Snow Event

The WWSE 2019 has been comprehensively upgraded in terms of the internationalization, industrialization, and popularization on the basis of previous years, highlighting the deepening of international exchanges and cooperation, the impetus to the innovation in winter sports industry and the Ice and Snow Carnival.

1. Deepening of international exchanges and cooperation.

As one of the largest and most authoritative winter sports events in the world, this WWSE has attracted many international authorities and global leading nations in winter sports. It is reported that important officials of the International Olympic Committee (IOC for short) and presidents or secretary-generals of seven international winter sports federations will be present. The IOC President Thomas Bach and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto will also send a congratulatory video respectively. Meanwhile, about 90% of the world's leading nations in winter sports, professional organizations and leaders from different countries and regions, and executives from leading international enterprises will also gather together. Taking the opportunity of the "Sino-Finnish Winter Sports Year 2019" and Finland becoming the guest of honor of the WWSE 2019, international exchanges and cooperation and the all-round coordinated development of winter sports industry at home and abroad will be promoted in such fields as winter sports, education and training and winter tourism.

2. Impetus to the innovation of in winter sports industry.

This WWSE will set up demonstrations of ice and snow start-up enterprises at home and abroad, and hold related activities such as the Start-up Contest in Winter Sports Industry. It serves as a platform to connect the international channels of winter sports industry, introduce the world's front-end products and service chains, provide an international stage for emerging forces in winter sports industry, build a docking channel for capital and industry, collect superior resources to create a snow and ice incubation zone and promote the settling in of high-quality ice and snow projects.

3. The Ice and Snow Carnival.

Promoting the overall progress of China's winter sports, enhancing the broad attention and full participation of the public have always been the original intention of the World Winter Sports (Beijing) Expo. In order to popularize winter sports knowledge to the public, this WWSE has created a four-day ice and snow experience zone to promote the winter sports and the spread of ice and snow culture by attracting people to actively participate in the ice and snow sports.

Four Sectors to Help the Vigorous Development of Winter Sports Industry

At the press conference, Zhang Li gave a detailed introduction to the progress of the preparations for the World Winter Sports (Beijing) Expo 2019. The exhibition area this year is 30,000 square meters for more than 20 parallel forums and supporting activities, over 600 exhibiting brands at home and abroad and more than 240 guest speakers authoritative in various fields. It is estimated that the participating audience will exceed 160,000. The multi-dimensional comprehensive exhibitions, theme forums involving authorities, industry exchanges abundant in resources, and diversified supporting activities jointly build a strong combination for the WWSE 2019 and accumulate energy for the complete success of the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

In terms of exhibitions, the 2019 World Winter Sports (Beijing) Expo sets more than ten exhibition areas, including Olympic Theme, National Pavilion, Winter & Alpine Technology, Indoor Snow and Ice Technology, Personal Outdoor & Winter Equipment, Winter Tourism Destinations, Provinces Pavilion & Winter Sports Culture, Ice & Snow Enter Campuses, Cooperative Partner, Ice & Snow Carnival and so on. The expo will gather the leading powers and high-quality industrial resources in various sub-sectors of winter sports and provide an excellent stage for the promotion of ice and snow culture and winter sports products in various countries and regions. According to Zhang Li, exhibition groups from Finland, Austria, Norway, Czech Republic, France, Switzerland, Italy, Russia, Japan, Georgia, the United States, and Canada have confirmed their participation.

Regarding the forum setting, the theme forum of the WWSE will be held in the form of the opening ceremony, the main forum, parallel forums and special events, and will carry out more than 20 related forums and supporting activities around the frontier of winter sports, including the Main forum, the Olympic City Development Forum and parallel forums such as Finnish Day, Ice and Snow Culture Development Forum, Winter Sports Entrepreneurship Competition, China Ice Hockey Development Forum, Ski Resort Operation and Management Forum, Winter Sports Talents Development Forum, Ice and Snow Tourism Development Forum, Venue Operation and Management Forum, and International Ice and Snow Think Tank Closed-Door Meeting. In the three-day theme dialogues, key decision-makers in the winter sports industry, including government officials, leaders of international professional organizations, executives of international leading enterprises, domestic and foreign experts, scholars and media, professional investment institutions, channel providers, and industry chain stakeholders will together contribute to the development of the global winter sports industry.

As for industrial exchanges, in order to promote the exchange of winter sports industry at home and abroad and promote the docking cooperation of high-quality ice and snow projects, the World Winter Sports (Beijing) Expo 2019 will set a public stage and business negotiation area to provide a platform for display and communication of ice and snow projects of superior quality. Among them, activities of the Sino-Finnish Winter Sports Year also include promotion of ice and snow resources, docking of high-quality enterprises, signing of key projects, urban exchange meetings, and promotion of outstanding winter tourism projects, broadening space for exchange and docking of winter sports industry and industrial integration development.

In terms of supporting activities, this WWSE will carry out a large number of innovative supporting activities, including the World Winter Sports Think Tank, the Sino-Finnish Winter Sports Year, the Public Research Report on Ice and Snow Industry, the WS TOPS Ice and Snow Conference, the Opinion of Leading Figures in the Ice and Snow Industry, the Start-up Contest in Ice and Snow Industry, the Youth Winter Sports Events, the Ice and Snow Carnival and so on.

As the annual selection of great influence in winter sports industry in China, the WS TOPS Awards showcases and promotes the forefront of the industry for the general public. The Public Research Report on Ice and Snow Industry serves the Chinese winter sports industry with continuous researches, in-depth trend insights and closer exchanges and cooperation with international winter sports industry. The diversified supporting activities will promote the upgrading and development of winter sports industry from different directions, help the rise of outstanding entrepreneurial projects, and promote the comprehensive popularization of winter sports culture.

The World Winter Sports (Beijing) Expo, co-hosted by the BODA and IDG, has been committed to promoting the popularization of winter sports knowledge and the policy of "driving 300 million people to participate in winter sports". Since 2016, the WWSE has been held for three consecutive years. It has become the world's largest and most authoritative exhibition of winter sports industry. It is not only a high-quality platform to promote the development of winter sports, but also an important force to promote the rapid development of winter sports industry.

SOURCE IDG Asia