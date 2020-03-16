The Global Extended Reality Market is expected to grow by USD 176.74 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 60% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Extended Reality Market 2020-2024 The analyst has been monitoring the global extended reality market 2020-2024 and it is poised to grow by USD 176.74 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 60% during the forecast period. Our reports on global extended reality market 2020-2024 provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapid improvements in sensor technology. In addition, increasing adoption in military is anticipated to boost the growth of the global extended reality market 2020-2024 as well. Market Segmentation The global extended reality market 2020-2024 is segmented as below: Application: • VR • AR • MR Geographic Segmentation: • APAC • Europe • MEA • North America • South America Key Trends for global extended reality market 2020-2024 growth This study identifies increasing adoption in military as the prime reasons driving the global extended reality market 2020-2024 growth during the next few years. Prominent vendors in global extended reality market 2020-2024 We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global extended reality market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., HTC Corp., Microsoft Corp., Northern Digital Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Seiko Epson Corp., Softweb Solutions Inc. and Sony Corp. . The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



