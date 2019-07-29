NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global extracellular matrix market is expected to reach US$ 47.46 Mn in 2027 from US$ 24.30 Mn in 2018. The extracellular matrix market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019-2027.







The market is driven by the factors such as, significantly increasing incidences of trauma and cardiovascular diseases, increasing vascular reconstruction procedures and increasing product launches are likely to drive the growth of the extracellular matrix market. However, challenges during the usage of decellularized extracellular matrix is major challenge for the growth of the extracellular matrix market.

The significantly rising incidences of the orthopedic trauma conditions and cardiovascular diseases among others are the leading factors for the market growth. As a part of the treatment extracellular matrix serve several advantages for treating different chronic injuries caused due to surgery, accidents, chronic diseases and others.

Chronic diseases such as cancer, heart diseases, musculoskeletal diseases, and others are the leading causes of death and disability.The awareness about the technologically advanced treatment and minimally invasive procedures demands treatments that are effective in less time.



Thus, one of the advantage of the extracellular matrix serve the demand of the patients. However, technically advanced procedures requires higher care cost, for instance, according to the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, chronic diseases takes up US$3.3 trillion in annual health care costs. Therefore, the higher expenditures are also expected to drive the growth of market and provide better services.

In addition, the surgical orthopedic treatment including joint arthroscopy, fracture repair, general repair procedures on damaged muscle or tendon and corrective surgery requires extracellular matrix.These conditions are generally caused due to the sports and road accidents.



For instance, according to the National Safety Council, in 2015, in the US, population in the age group from 5 to 14 accounted to 51% of total football injuries treated in emergency rooms. Thus, owing to the above mentioned factors the market is likely to propel during the forecast period.

Global extracellular matrix market was segmented by application and raw material.On the basis of the application the market is segmented as vascular repair and reconstruction, dural repair, wound healing, cardiac repair, pericardial repair and soft tissue repair.



Based on the raw material the extracellular matrix market is segmented into bovine, porcine and others.Among the application segment soft tissue repair market held the largest market share.



And on the basis of the raw material porcine segment held the largest market share.

