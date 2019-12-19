NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global extruded polystyrene market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% between 2019 and 2024, in terms of value.



The global XPS market size is projected to grow from USD 5.5 billion in 2019 to USD 6.7 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the same period. The increasing infrastructure spending in line with numerous government initiatives across the world and the additional insulating properties of XPS are expected to drive the market growth. Availability of alternatives and strict government policies regarding flame retardant additives used in XPS are restraining the growth of the XPS industry.



Based on application, the foundation segment is expected to lead the XPS industry during the forecast period.

The foundation segment accounted for the majority of the XPS market share in 2018, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.Increasing construction activities are expected to play a vital role in driving the growth of the segment.



Insulating the entire house is very critical in order to save energy losses that can occur through basement or foundation.Energy loss through basement or foundation is calculated at one-third of the total energy lost through the infrastructure.



Exterior basement or foundation insulation is performed underground to achieve best results. High compressive strength and moisture resistance properties of XPS makes it an ideal choice for basement and foundation insulation.



The residential segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR than commercial end use during the forecast period.

When insulating buildings, floor space is considered to be the most important as a major portion of energy is lost through floors.Thus, effective insulation of floor space is considered very important while building construction.



Moreover, energy losses in residential buildings are usually higher than in commercial buildings; thus, residential buildings are more insulated to conserve energy. Hence, the residential segment is expected to drive the demand for XPS in the future.



Europe is expected to lead the XPS industry during the forecast period.

The European region is projected to lead the extruded polystyrene market from 2019 to 2024, in terms of value.The region has emerged as one of the leading producers as well as consumers of XPS due to the huge demand for insulation materials in building and construction.



The flourishing building & construction industry in the region and EU energy conservation goals are a few major factors that are driving the XPS industry in Europe. The market in Europe is heavily regulated and closely monitored to ensure a high level of protection for the environment and human health from the risks posed by chemicals that are added in the insulation products.



BASF SE (Germany), Synthos S.A. (Poland), DuPont de Nemours Inc. (US), Saint-Gobain Isover SA (France), Knauf Group (Insulation) (Germany), Owens Corning Inc. (US), TechnoNicol Corporation (Russia), Austrotherm GmbH (Austria), Ursa Insulation SA (Spain), Penoplex SPB LLC (Russia), Ravago Group (Luxembourg), Loyal Group (China), are the key players operating in the XPS market.



