The Global Extrusion Coatings Market is expected to grow by $ 1.53 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.26% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Extrusion Coatings Market 2022-2026

The analyst has been monitoring the extrusion coatings market and it is poised to grow by $ 1.53 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.26% during the forecast period. Our report on the extrusion coatings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand from the packaging industry, environment-friendly coating technologies, and growing demand from the food and beverage industry.

The extrusion coatings market analysis includes material segment and geographic landscape.



The extrusion coatings market is segmented as below:

By Material

â€¢ Polyethylene

â€¢ Ethylene-vinyl acetate

â€¢ Ethylene butyl acrylate

â€¢ Others



By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ North America

â€¢ The Middle East and Africa

â€¢ South America



This study identifies the rising demand from the automotive sector as one of the prime reasons driving the extrusion coatings market growth during the next few years. Also, the popularity of additive manufacturing and increasing applications of extrusion coatings in various industries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the extrusion coatings market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Extrusion coatings market sizing

â€¢ Extrusion coatings market forecast

â€¢ Extrusion coatings market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading extrusion coatings market vendors that include Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema S.A., Borealis AG, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Davis Standard LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Formosa Plastics Corp., Hanwha Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Lucobit AG, LyondellBasell Industries NV, NOVA Chemicals Corp., Qenos Pty Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Repsol SA, SABIC, The Dow Chemical Co., and The Lubrizol Corp. Also, the extrusion coatings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



