The Global Face Make-up Market is forecast to grow by $13.85 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.84% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Face Make-up Market 2023-2027

Source: ReportLinker

The analyst has been monitoring the face make-up market and is forecast to grow by $13.85 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.84% during the forecast period. Our report on the face make-up market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03938139/?utm_source=PRN

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by demand for bb and cc creams, product innovation, and social media and celebrity endorsement.

The face make-up market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Product

Foundation

Face powder

Concealer

Others

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the growing prominence of social media influencers as one of the prime reasons driving the face make-up market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing preference for online shopping and increased demand for multifunctional products will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the face make-up market covers the following areas:

Face make-up market sizing

Face make-up market forecast

Face make-up market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading face make-up market vendors that include Amway Corp., CHANEL Ltd., Coty Inc., Dr. Babor GmbH and Co. KG, Faces Canada, Groupe Clarins, Grupo Boticario, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd., Mary Kay Inc., Natura and Co Holding SA, Nature Republic Co. Ltd., Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Consumer Product Corp., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE. Also, the face make-up market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03938139/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker