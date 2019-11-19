The global farm automated weather stations market at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Farm Automated Weather Stations Market: About this market

This farm automated weather stations (AWS) market analysis considers sales from battery-based farm AWS and cable-based farm AWS products. Our study also finds the sales of farm automated weather stations in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2019, the battery-based farm AWS segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as lower cost of ownership of battery-based farm AWS will play a significant role in the battery-based farm AWS segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global farm automated weather stations market report looks at factors such as increasing application of IT in agriculture, rising support through government initiatives, and rising prominence of conservation agriculture practices. However, high ownership costs for farm AWS, constraints related to siting of farm AWS, and stringent regulations related to quality and safety of farm AWS may hamper the growth of the farm automated weather station industry over the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05827572/?utm_source=PRN







Global Farm Automated Weather Stations Market: Overview

Rising prominence of conservation agriculture practices

The rising adoption of conservation agriculture practices to maximize the productivity of land resources has aided the growth of the global farm AWS market over the last few years. Conservation agriculture practices help in maximizing crop productivity and resource management efficiency, especially in regions with semi-arid weather conditions. Farm AWS plays a crucial role in conservation agriculture by assisting farmers in making data-driven decisions related to weather conditions and soil texture. Owing to the rising constraints related to food scarcity and limited land and water resources for agriculture worldwide, there has been a growing emphasis on conservation agriculture to improve the potential and productivity of soil and environmental parameters. This growing popularity of conservation agriculture practices will lead to the expansion of the global farm automated weather stations market at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

Rising popularity of micro weather forecasting

The rapid penetration of smartphones has increased awareness about the importance of precision weather forecasting and its impact on crop production among farmers. This is encouraging several technology solutions companies to provide micro weather forecasting techniques to farmers. Several vendors are offering solutions with added functionalities such as impact analysis, map views, and timelines related to micro weather forecasts to help farmers make better decisions. The growing popularity of micro weather forecasting is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global farm automated weather stations market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading farm automated weather stations manufacturers, that include Aeron Systems, Campbell Scientific Inc., Cimel Electronique SAS, Davis Instruments Corp., Delta-T Devices Ltd., Kaizen Imperial, Komoline Aerospace Ltd., METER Group Inc. USA, Pessl Instruments, and Vaisala Inc..

Also, the farm automated weather stations market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05827572/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

