NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Farm Tractors market is projected to reach US$93.7 billion by 2025, driven by the growing world population; the rising pressure on food production, productivity and yields; and growing importance of mechanized agricultural technologies against the backdrop of spiraling labor costs and labor shortages. Key benefits of mechanization driving its importance in sustainable agriculture include increases land productivity; relieves the burden of labor shortages; decreases the environmental footprint of agriculture; increases crop quality & yield in unit area; efficient use of expensive inputs i.e. seeds, fertilizers, pesticides & water; lower food prices & higher farm profits; and makes food security goals more attainable. Few of the factors driving uncertainty in labor availability and putting food security goals at risk and accelerating adoption of agricultural machinery as a coping strategy include reducing share of population working in agriculture as countries develop; increased migration of population to urban cities; industrialization and better employment opportunities in the manufacturing sector; aging society and unwillingness of the younger generation to participate in the agriculture sector; poor working conditions discourage participation in the agricultural sector; and inability of small farms and farm households to meet minimum wage requirements.







Also benefiting growth in the market are technology innovations geared to enhance machine productivity, performance and reduce operator hazards. Cutting edge innovations have the ability to influence farmers attitude towards new technology adoption. While small tractors continue to be preferred in developing countries for their better productivity and lower total cost of ownership, large high power tractors remain popular in the United States and Europe supported by the agricultural requirements of large farms. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 39.9%. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a 8.2% CAGR over the analysis period supported by the emergence of smart agriculture as a new industry in the country. Farming methods and practices are rapidly changing in China. From Northwestern Xinjiang to Jiansanjiang, several pilot projects are underway involving driverless tractors, satellites, drones, pest-detecting cameras and farmerless farms. Asia-Pacific excluding China follows next with a 7.8% CAGR led by factors such as pressure to meet food security goals; arable land scarcity, low potential for expansion and the ensuing emphasis on yield per hectare of land; and favorable agro policies supporting sustainable farming practices. Africa, with low farm mechanization also provides opportunities for future growth. In the developed countries, replacements and upgrades will drive a major portion of demand growth.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Farm Tractors: A Prelude

Different Types of Farm Tractors

Tractors - The Workhorses of Agriculture

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Key Challenges

Farm Tractors Market Back on Track

Global Farm Tractors Market Estimates and Projections in Units

by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Global Farm Tractors Market by Region/Country: A Historic

Review in Units for 2009-2017

Global Farm Tractors Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Population Growth & Demand for Food to Create Long-Term

Stability in Growth

Emerging Economies Drive Market Expansion

Competitive Scenario

Fierce Competition Keeps Farm Tractor Makers on Toes

Tractor Manufacturers Feel the Heat of Competition from Asian

Manufacturers

Global Competitor Market Shares

Farm Tractors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AGCO Corporation (USA)

Antonio Carraro S.p.A. (Italy)

Argo Tractors S.p.A. (Italy)

Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (China)

CLAAS KGaA mbH (Germany)

CNH Industrial N.V. (UK)

Steyr Landmaschinentechnik AG (Austria)

Daedong-USA, Inc. KIOTI Tractor Division (USA)

Deere & Company (John Deere) (USA)

Escorts Group (India)

Force Motors Ltd. (India)

Indo Farm Equipment Ltd. (India)

Iseki & Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Kubota Corporation (Japan)

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. (India)

Pronar Sp. z o.o. (Poland)

SDF S.p.A. (Italy)

Sonalika International Tractors Limited (India)

Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd. (TAFE) (India)

Traktorenwerk Lindner GmbH (Austria)

Yanmar Agricultural Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Zetor Tractors A.S (Czechia)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Mechanization of Farming Practices Drives Sales of

Tractors

Percentage of Population Engaged in Agriculture for Select

Countries

Robust Demand for Advanced Tractors in Developed Markets

Strong Adoption across Industrializing Nations

Agricultural Labor Shortage & Rising Labor Wages to Spur Demand

for Tractors

Shrinking Labor for Agriculture Benefits Demand for Tractors:

Percentage (%) of Agricultural Workers in the Global Workforce

for the Years 1992, 2019 & 2022

Food Security Drives Governments to Stress on Improving

Productivity

Growing Agricultural Trade Worldwide to Create Major

Opportunities for Farm Tractor Vendors

Global Prices of Cereals in US$ per Ton for the Years 2019 and

2025

Farm Consolidation to Lead to Demand for Larger Tractors

Autonomous Farm Tractor to Become an Essential Constituent of

Precision Agriculture

Growing Investments in Smart Agriculture Bodes Well for the

Adoption of Autonomous Tractors: Global Smart Agriculture

Market Worldwide (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019 & 2024

Technological Innovations to Drive Productivity in Agriculture

Renting Farm Equipment and Tractors Picking Up Pace

Expanding Global Population & Increase in Agricultural Output

to Drive Demand for Tractors

World Population by Geographic Region (2018-2050) (in Thousands)

Focus on Precision Farming Lends Traction to Tractor Sales

Technological Innovations in Farming Equipment Lead the Way

Technologically Advanced Tractors Gain Prominence in Developed

Markets

Comfort Features: An Important Value Addition Gaining Traction

Alternative Fuel Tractors: An Important Product Development in

the Coming Years

Small Tractors Gain Ground in Developing Regions

Certified Used Machines are Catching Up Globally

Rising Demand for Energy Crops: A Business Case for Farm Tractors

World Biodiesel Production & Consumption in Million Liters for

the Years 2019 through 2025

World Ethanol Production & Consumption in Million Liters for

the Years 2019 through 2025

Biodiesel Production and Consumption in Thousand Barrels per

Day by Select Countries

Average Biofuel Yields of First Generation Feedstocks



