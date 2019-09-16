NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Farro Market: About this market

This farro market analysis considers sales from both conventional farro product and organic farro product. Our analysis also considers the sales of farro in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the conventional farro segment had significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing use of conventional farro as an essential ingredient in food and beverages will play a significant role in the conventional farro segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global farro market report looks at factors such as ability to give good yields in mountainous regions, increased use of farro as an ingredient in muesli, and growth in organized retailing globally. However, availability of substitutes, mismanagement in the use of pesticides on crops, and post-harvest losses of cereal grain may hamper the growth of the farro industry over the forecast period.

Global Farro Market: Overview

Ability of farro to give good yields in mountainous regions

Farmers in hilly and mountainous regions prefer to cultivate crops that require lesser amounts of water and can be grown in low-quality soil without the need for any pesticide or insecticide. Farro production plays a vital role among these poor-community farmers. Farro is extensively grown in the mountains due to its ability to augment yield on poor-quality soils and resist fungal diseases such as stem rust in wetlands. Therefore, the ability to give good organic yields, in mountainous regions is expected to increase the production of farro globally. This will lead to the expansion of the global farro chocolate market at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

Influence of blogs and digital media on farro consumption

Blogging on the benefits of farro has positively influenced the adoption of farro as an essential ingredient. Consumers prefer products that are chemical-free and have no preservatives, and these attributes of cereal grains, including farro, are promoted by bloggers by sharing their knowledge and experience on farro consumption. Also, the increased penetration of smartphones and the internet across the world has influenced the dependency of people on digital media for any information on products. Consumers access blogs on food ingredients and recipes available on the internet to understand the nutritional values of farro and farro-based food. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global farro market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading farro manufacturers, that include Bluebird Grain Farms, Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Nature's Earthly Choice, Poggio del Farro Srl, Roland Foods LLC., Timeless Seeds Inc., Vigo Importing Co. Inc., Waitrose Ltd., Whole Foods Market Services Inc., and Woodland Foods.

Also, the farro market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



