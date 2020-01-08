NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Feed Acidulants Market: About this market

This feed acidulants market analysis considers sales from poultry, ruminant, swine, aquaculture, and other animal types. Our study also finds the sales of feed acidulants in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the poultry segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising concerns about animal health and growing demand for eggs will play a significant role in the poultry segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global feed acidulants market report looks at factors such as an increase in global meat consumption, advantages of feed acidulants, and rising disease outbreaks in livestock. However, increasing demand for plant-based proteins, regulations on manufacturing feed acidulants, and the development of clean meat products may hamper the growth of the feed acidulants industry over the forecast period.



Global Feed Acidulants Market: Overview

Rising disease outbreaks in livestock

Disease outbreaks in livestock not only lead to poor health and loss of animals but also impact meat production and the consumption and sale of animal feed. This is encouraging market vendors to add additives such as probiotics, acidulants, antioxidants, enzymes, and vitamins in livestock feed to prevent the outbreak of disease. The use of acidulants and natural growth promoters (NGP) in feed improves the nutritional quality of feed and promote overall feed absorption and assimilation. This rising disease outbreaks in livestock will lead to the expansion of the global feed acidulants market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.



Adoption of new technologies

Vendors are investing in developing sustainable technologies to produce animal feed acidulants. They are also investing in modern technologies to increase their production capabilities. Investments in the development of modern technology centers are also increasing. The adoption of new technologies by vendors and increasing investments in R&D can drive the growth of the global feed acidulants market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global feed acidulants market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading feed acidulants manufacturers, that include Anpario Plc, BASF SE, BIOMIN Holding GmbH, Corbion NV, Impextraco NV, Kemin Industries Inc., Kemira Oyj, Novus International Inc., Tate & Lyle Plc, and Yara International ASA.

Also, the feed acidulants market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



