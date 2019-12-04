NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Feed Yeast Market: About this market

This feed yeast market analysis considers sales from poultry, ruminant, swine, aquaculture, and other products. Our study also finds the sales of feed yeast in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the poultry segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for eggs and poultry meat and product launches will play a significant role in the poultry segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global feed yeast market report looks at factors such as product launches, increasing livestock population globally, and growing demand for feed additives owing to rise in disease outbreaks in livestock. However, development in the field of cultured meat, increasing popularity of vegan diet, and growing demand for natural feed additives may hamper the growth of the feed yeast industry over the forecast period.

Global Feed Yeast Market: Overview

Growing demand for feed additives owing to rise in disease outbreaks in livestock

Disease outbreaks affect animal health and lead to the loss of livestock, thus affecting both production and consumption worldwide. Disease outbreaks such as foot-and-mouth disease, rinderpest, Rift valley fever, swine vesicular disease, and avian influenza in livestock can negatively impact the supply, increase production costs, and affect operating margins. The use of feed additives such as antioxidants, vitamins, enzymes, yeast, and probiotics prevents disease outbreaks in livestock and improves overall feed absorption and assimilation. The use of feed yeast such as Saccharomyces cerevisiae helps to reduce diarrhea in calves. This rise in disease outbreaks in livestock will lead to the expansion of the global feed yeast market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Growing demand for meat and poultry

Consumers have been increasingly preferring meat and poultry products due to the growing popularity of protein-rich food sources. The nutritional value of the meat sourced from these animals and birds can be enhanced with the appropriate feed additives and nutrients. The growing population, as well as increasing per capita income and consumption of meat products, will fuel the demand for meat in growing economies such as India. The growing demand for meat (beef, dairy, and pork) sourced from livestock and poultry will drive the global feed yeast market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global feed yeast market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading feed yeast manufacturers, that include Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods Plc, Cargill Inc., ForFarmers NV, Kemin Industries Inc., Lallemand Inc., Land O'Lakes Inc., Lesaffre & Cie, and Nutreco NV.

Also, the feed yeast market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



