NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04826736/?utm_source=PRN





The global feed yeast market size estimated at USD 1.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2025. The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including the increasing awareness of yeast-based animal feed products and strict government regulations regarding animal health.

Use of live microorganisms as feed supplements for animals is not a new concept.Various microorganisms such as bacteria, fungus, and yeasts are used as an ingredient to produce feed.



According to Lallemand Inc., "the ban of antibiotic growth promoters in feed for production of animal foods in the European Union has increased interest in evaluating the effect of yeast products on the gastrointestinal ecosystem, rumen microbial populations, and overall animal performance." According to the FAO, yeast is a unicellular fungus that reproduces asexually by budding or division, especially the genus Saccharomyces, which is important in food fermentations. It is used in the preparation of many animal nutrition and pet nutrition products, which helps in improving the health and performance of animals.

The segmentation of the feed yeast market is based on type, livestock, genus, and region.Based on type, the feed yeast market is segmented into Probiotic yeast, brewer's yeast, specialty yeast and yeast derivatives.



The market is further segmented, based on livestock such as, Ruminants, swine, poultry aquatic animals, equine, and pet animals. The market is further segmented, based on genus such as, Saccharomyces spp., Kluyveromyces spp., Torula yeast and Pichia spp. The feed yeast market, by region, is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.



Ruminants: The largest-growing segment of the feed yeast market, by feed yeast market livestock type

The ruminants segment dominated the feed yeast market in 2019.The dominance of poultry can be attributed to the higher demand for antibiotic growth promoter (AGP) replacers, especially in the US, China, and Brazil.



The production of cattle for dairy products is also expected to be dominating more than half the growth of all the additional meat produced by 2025.



Type: The largest-growing segment of the feed yeast market, by feed yeast type

Various types of yeast and yeast derivatives are available as a livestock feed additive.However, government bans on the use of antibiotics in feed products have paced up the market growth for alternative nutrient sources, which are used in feed products such as yeast.



There are many strains of yeast that are utilized to produce yeast ingredients which are used in food, pharmaceutical, and feed applications. When feed products are prepared, the type of yeast ingredients added is importantfor the final product formulation, and the yeast type also depends on the type and age of livestock.



Asia Pacific: The largest-growing segment of the feed yeast market, by feed yeastregion

With the growing population and declining arable land for crop and livestock production in many Asia Pacific countries, pressure on manufacturers and farmers to fulfill the increasing food demand has been increasing.With the growing income in the region, the demand for quality food is rising.



China was the largest market in the region for livestock consumption because of the changing diet patterns and demand for high protein-rich food. With the increase in demand for high-quality livestock, the demand for feed additives is also increasing at the same pace. This is because of the related health concerns and increasing diseases across various livestock species



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from raw material suppliers to Tier 1 companies and manufacturers. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type-Tier 1 45-%, Tier 2- 30%, Tier 3- 25%

• By Designation- C level- 50%, Managers- 20%, Executives- 30%

• By Region- APAC- 40%, Europe- 30%, North America- 20%, and RoW*- 10%

*RoW includes Middle east and Africa

The market for feed yeast globally is consolidated, with established players occupying a major share in the industry. Major animal nutrition companies which produce feed additives for different livestock species such as Associated British Foods Inc. (UK), Archers Midland Company (US), Alltech Inc. (US), Cargill (US), Angel Yeast Company (China), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), and Lesaffre (France). According to industry experts, the market for feed yeast is majorly dominated across all nations by AB Mauri (UK), a subsidiary of Associated British Foods plc, Lesaffre (France), and Cargill (US), through its brand, Diamond V and Provimi. Manufacturers are adopting strategies such as new product launches, expansion & investments, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships to strengthen their position in the market.



Research Coverage

The report segments the feed yeast by type (probiotic yeast, brewer's yeast, specialty yeast and yeast derivatives), livestock (ruminants, swine, poultry aquatic animals, equine, and pet animals), genus (Saccharomyces spp., Kluyveromyces spp., Torula yeast and Pichiaspp), and region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW).

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the feed yeast market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of the market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the leaders/ new entrants in the market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the feed yeast market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04826736/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

