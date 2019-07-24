NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Treating female sexual dysfunction linked to a hormonal cause might include estrogen therapy and androgen therapy while non-hormonal cause includes ospemifene (Osphena) and flibanserin (Addyi). This female sexual dysfunction treatment market analysis considers sales from both non-hormonal therapy, and hormonal therapy. Our analysis also considers the sales of female sexual dysfunction treatment in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the hormonal therapy segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing use of drugs that lead to sexual dysfunction in women will play a significant role in the hormonal therapy segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global female sexual dysfunction treatment market report also looks at factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing awareness of female sexual dysfunction, approval and availability of drug to treat hypoactive sexual desire disorder. However, adverse effects of drugs used in female sexual dysfunction treatment, lack of approved drugs, social stigma associated with female sexual dysfunction may hamper the growth of the female sexual dysfunction treatment over the forecast period.

Female sexual dysfunctions can be caused due to various chronic diseases such as diabetes. Patients with diabetes may have several clinical conditions, including overweight, hypertension, metabolic syndrome, and atherogenic dyslipidemia, which are risk factors for sexual dysfunction in women. Therefore, rising prevalence of these conditions across the globe is expected to increase the patient pool with a large number of women having sexual dysfunctions, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the global female sexual dysfunction treatment market at a CAGR close to 37% during the forecast period.



There are several classes of drugs such as antidepressants, antipsychotics, antiepileptics, and contraceptives, which result in sexual dysfunction in women. Drugs such as beta blockers decrease sexual desire in women. Alpha-adrenergic drugs also reduce sexual desire and arousal in women. Similarly, antidepressants drugs cause sexual difficulties. Furthermore, the majority of sexual dysfunction is caused by dopamine receptor blockade. Thus, the use of such drugs will increase the incidences of sexual dysfunctions in women, thereby increasing the demand for drugs to treat sexual dysfunctions in women.



With the presence of few major players, the global female sexual dysfunction treatment market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading female sexual dysfunction treatment manufacturers, that include AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc., Duchesnay Inc., Emotional Brain BV, Novo Nordisk AS, and Sprout Pharmaceuticals Inc.



Also, the female sexual dysfunction treatment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

