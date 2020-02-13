NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global feminine hygiene products market is expected to reach US$ 36,371.54 Mn in 2027 from US$ 21,088.56 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019-2027.

The factors driving the growth of feminine hygiene products include increasing awareness regarding feminine hygiene and the availability of feminine hygiene products at an affordable price.Also, the shift towards organic products is likely to have a positive impact on market growth in the coming years.



Besides, rising disposable income is expected to have a positive effect on the growth of the market in the forecast years.

Feminine hygiene refers to the term used to collectively describe personal care products that are used by women during menstruation, vaginal discharge, and other bodily functions related to the vulva.Some of the commonly used feminine care products include sanitary napkins, tampons, washes, and wipes, among others.



During recent years, various initiatives have been undertaken to increase the awareness regarding feminine hygiene; also, government bodies have slashed the taxes on the products, leading to a significant rise in the demand for the products.

The global feminine hygiene products market is segmented by product and distribution channel.Based on the product, the market is segmented into menstrual care products and cleaning and deodorizing products.



The menstrual care products segment is expected to dominate the product segment market due to the rise in awareness regarding female hygiene, coupled with the easy availability of menstrual products at an affordable rate.Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into retail pharmacies and hospital pharmacies, online-distributions, supermarkets, and other distribution channels.



The online-distributions segment is anticipated to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period.

Some of the critical primary and secondary sources included in the report are, The British Medical Association (BMA), World Health Organization (WHO), The National Child Care Products Company (NCCP), The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), and others.



