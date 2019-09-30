NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Femoral Prostheses Market: About this market



This femoral prostheses market analysis considers sales from femoral heads and femoral stems products. Our analysis also considers the sales of femoral prostheses in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the femoral stems segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing use of femoral stems in THR procedures will play a significant role in the femoral stems segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global femoral prostheses market report looks at factors such as the increasing prevalence of OA, osteoporosis, RA, and trauma, rising number of hip replacement surgeries, and advances in femoral prostheses. However, the high cost of replacement surgeries and declining reimbursements, shortage of skilled orthopedic surgeons, and limitations of femoral prostheses may hamper the growth of the femoral prostheses industry over the forecast period.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05816963/?utm_source=PRN







Global Femoral Prostheses Market: Overview



Advances in femoral prostheses



Significant improvements in implant materials and processing methods have made the implants more dependable, durable, and long-lasting. Companies are increasing their R&D efforts to develop new femoral head prostheses materials. Also, significant improvements in the stem surface processing technologies are enabling the fixation of cementless femoral stems which will lead to better outcomes. These advances in femoral prostheses will lead to the expansion of the global femoral prostheses market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.



Increasing focus on robotic hip replacement surgeries



Clinicians prefer to use robotic systems as it enables them to customize procedures as per the patient's unique anatomy. Robotic platforms allow them to perform hip replacement surgeries with small incisions, low blood loss, and minimal damage to the surrounding tissues. The long-lasting and effective functioning of femoral prostheses implants placed with the help of robotic systems is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, the global femoral prostheses market is moderately concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading femoral prostheses manufacturers, that include Amplitude Surgical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Exactech Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Limacorporate Spa, Medacta International SA, SERF, Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker Corp., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.



Also, the femoral prostheses market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05816963/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

