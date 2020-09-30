NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fencing hardware market size is estimated to be USD 2.6 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.7%. The market has observed stable growth and expected to grow at same growth rate as the parent construction industry growth is stagnant. However, increasing need for use of different types of fencings to be installed for various housing communities for security and safety purposes to the existing infrastructure are the factors expected to drive market demand for fencing hardware.





Connectors: The fastest-growing hardware product, by type of hardware product.



Connectors are the fastest-growing hardware product in the fencing hardware market, by type of hardware product.The fastest growth of connectors is attributed to frequent maintenance/replacement required as these products are low-cost and tend to rust in exposure to different weather conditions.



The connectors and post bases are estimated to have the largest market share by value. Growth of this segment can be attributed to less/competitive pricing as well as frequent installations due to rusting issues.



Residential application: The largest application segment of the fencing hardware market.



The residential segment is expected to have the largest market share by value.Growth in remodelling projects & real estates is projected to propel the market over the forecast period.



Privacy fences are gaining more popularity since several new communities live in close quarters and the need for fencing is being described as important.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the fencing hardware market.



The Asia Pacific region is estimated to dominate the fencing hardware market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The market growth in this region can be attributed to the improving socio-economic conditions in emerging economies such as China and India.



The increasing construction activities in developing Asia Pacific countries such as, India, Indonesia, Thailand etc.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from raw material suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type– Tier 1- 40%, Tier 2- 35% Tier 3 - 25%

• By Designation— C level - 25%, Director – 35%, Others – 40%

• By Region— North America - 20%, Europe - 35%, Asia Pacific - 25%, Latin America- 5%, and Middle East & Africa 15%



The fencing hardware market is dominated by the regional players and fragmented market at regional level. A few established players such as National Hardware (US), Simpson Strong-Tie (US), D&D technologies (Australia), Nuvo Iron (Canada), are some of the key players



Research Coverage

The report segments the fencing hardware market and forecasts its size, by value, based on region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Rest of World), by type of Hardware material type (Connectors, Post Bases, Fasteners, Gate Hardware, Others), applications (Commercial, residential and Others).

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the fencing hardware market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the fencing hardware market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities



