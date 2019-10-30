NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global fermenters market was valued at $1,135.5 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $1,781.3 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2018 to 2025



Fermenters are complex vessels designed to maintain optimum environmental conditions for the growth of microorganisms. Fermenters are cylinder shaped containers in which biological processes are carried out under controlled environment. They are designed to bear high pressure and temperature conditions mediated by the fermentation medium. Furthermore, they are available in different shapes and sizes ranging from a few milliliters to thousands of liters. They are used in a variety of end-use industries from food to pharmaceuticals, from cosmetics and personal care to biofuels.



The key factors that drive the growth of the global fermenters market include increase in technological innovations and rise in demand for fermenters in the pharmaceutical and alcohol industries. Moreover, customized solutions according to specific requirements and designs have created new opportunities for the market growth. However, factors such as high price of fermenters and difficulty in optimization and integration of large-scale fermenters are expected to impede the overall market growth. Furthermore, novel innovations for fermenters such as automation, miniaturization, and customization have gained huge traction in the recent years, which in turn are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the future.



The global fermenters industry is segmented into process, application, mode of operation, and region. Based on process, the market is divided into batch fermentation, continuous fermentation, and others. The applications covered in the study include food, beverage, healthcare & personal care, and others. Depending on mode of operation, the market is bifurcated into semi-automatic and automatic. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe ), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific ), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa )



Key players profiled in the report include Eppendorf AG, Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, General Electric Company, PIERRE GUERIN SAS, CerCell ApS, Electrolab Biotech Ltd, Applikon Biotechnology BV, Bioengineering AG, ZETA Holding GmbH, and BBI-Biotech GmbH



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Process

• Batch Fermentation

• Continuous Fermentation

• Others



By Application

• Food

• Beverage

• Healthcare & Personal Care

• Others



By Mode of Operation

• Semi-automatic

• Automatic



By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



