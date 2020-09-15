The Global Fertility Services Market is expected to grow by $ 7.45 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Fertility Services Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the fertility services market and it is poised to grow by $ 7.45 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Our reports on fertility services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of late parenthood, an increase in fertility tourism, and a rising number of fertility clinics. In addition, rising prevalence of late parenthood is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The fertility services market analysis includes service segment, gender segment, and geographical landscapes



The fertility services market is segmented as below:

By Service

• Treatment services

• Testing and storage services

• Other services

• By Gender

• Male fertility

• Female fertility



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rising cases of prostate cancer as one of the prime reasons driving the fertility services market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising number of sperm donors at sperm banks and growing online promotions of fertility services will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our fertility services market covers the following areas:

• Fertility services market sizing

• Fertility services market forecast

• Fertility services market industry analysis



