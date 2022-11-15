The Global Fiber Laser Market is expected to grow by $8780.64 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.05% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Fiber Laser Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the fiber laser market and it is poised to grow by $8780.64 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.05% during the forecast period. Our report on the fiber laser market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for high-powered fiber lasers, demand for enhanced productivity, and declining demand for CO2 lasers.

The fiber laser market analysis includes the application and product type segments and geographic landscape.



The fiber laser market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Material processing

• Advanced applications

• Healthcare

• Others



By Product Type

• Continuous wave fiber laser

• Pulsed fiber laser



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growth of the three-dimensional (3D) printing market as one of the prime reasons driving the fiber laser market growth during the next few years. Also, demand for 1-2 kilowatt (KW) laser sources and increasing demand for nanosecond pulsed fiber lasers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on fiber laser market covers the following areas:

• Fiber laser market sizing

• Fiber laser market forecast

• Fiber laser market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fiber laser market vendors that include Amonics Ltd, Apollo Instruments Inc., Calmar Laser Inc., Coherent Corp., CY Laser Srl, FANUC Corp., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Hypertherm Inc., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, LNA Laser Technology, Lumentum Holdings Inc., LUMIBIRD SA, MACSA ID SA, MKS Instruments Inc, NKT AS, OMRON Corp., TOPTICA Photonics AG, TRUMPF SE Co. KG, and Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies Co. Ltd. Also, the fiber laser market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



