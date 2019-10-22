NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Finished Vehicles Logistics Market: About this market

This finished vehicles logistics market analysis considers sales from road, rail, sea, and air. Our analysis also considers the sales of finished vehicles logistics in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the road segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as reshoring of automobile manufacturing will play a significant role in the road segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global finished vehicles logistics market report looks at factors such as the growing automotive industry, global expansion of automobile manufacturing plants, and rise in popularity of multimodal transport of vehicles. However, uncertainties in the shortage of truck drivers, inadequate logistics infrastructure, and high operational costs may hamper the growth of the finished vehicles logistics industry over the forecast period.

Global Finished Vehicles Logistics Market: Overview

The rise in popularity of multimodal transport of vehicles

Multimodal transport is a combination of two or more modes of goods transportation such as road, rail, air, and sea. To reduce transportation costs and achieve efficiency, there is a rise in the demand multimodal transport of vehicles. Owing to the high vehicle import and export requirements from all countries, all four modes of transport are extensively used for automotive finished vehicles transportation. This will lead to the expansion of the global finished vehicles logistics market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Adoption of blockchain in finished vehicles logistics

The use of blockchain technology provides efficient and cost-saving operations for finished vehicle logistics companies. This technology helps in streamlining freight transactions by improving the visibility, security, and accuracy of data. Smart contracts in blockchain will also help in minimizing goods processing times at customs checkpoints by enabling faster and efficient approvals and custom clearance. Since there is a high demand for fast delivery, blockchain technology is being adopted to ensure reliable tracking information. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global finished vehicles logistics market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading finished vehicles logistics manufacturers, that include APL Logistics Ltd. ARS Altmann AG, CEVA Logistics AG, Ekol Lojistik AS, GEFCO Group, Koopman Logistics Group BV, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, OMSAN Logistics, Sevatas, United Parcel Service Inc.

Also, the finished vehicles logistics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



