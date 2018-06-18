LONDON, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- High compatibility with financial services ecosystems and the rising cryptocurrencies market cap and ICO and faster transaction are expected to boost the growth of FinTech blockchain market.



The global FinTech blockchain market size is expected to grow from USD 370.3 million in 2018 to USD 6,228.2 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 75.9% during the forecast period. The demand for the distributed ledger technology, reduced total cost of ownership, the rising cryptocurrencies market cap and initial coin offerings, transparency and immutability, and faster transactions are said to fuel the market growth. The blockchain technology can set rules for transactions and enables smart contracts; real-time settlements; triple-entry accounting; and consensus to create ownership of virtual currencies and securities, leading to higher compatibility with the financial services industry ecosystem. However, uncertain regulatory standards and frameworks, and lack of blockchain applications and use cases would restrain the market growth during the forecast period.



Payments, clearing, and settlement segment is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

The blockchain is a peer-to-peer technology with nodes supporting the ledger and the mining process and enables connectivity, which significantly transforms the payment industry.The integration of this technology provides real-time payments against assets with an immutable state and digital identity, resulting in substantial cost savings with respect to the reconciliation and settlement for several financial institutions and banks.



In addition, blockchain automates the payment processing activities, eliminates the need for intermediaries, and reduces the administrative costs and time for providers and payers. All these factors are expected to fuel the overall growth of this segment in the FinTech blockchain market.



APAC is projected to show the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The FinTech blockchain market growth in Asia Pacific (APAC) region is gaining momentum and is expected to show the highest growth rate in the coming years.Vendors in the region have been adopting venture funding strategies and are investing in R&D activities to provide technologically advanced blockchain solutions.



In addition, major economies in APAC, such as China, India, Australia, and New Zealand, are investing into blockchain-based solutions to innovate the traditional business processes and enhance the performance. The region has increased the adoption of such solutions across banking, as well as non-banking financial services.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with the key people. The break-up of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

• By Company: Tier 1: 15%, Tier 2: 32%, and Tier 3: 53%

• By Designation: C-level: 38%, Director level: 30%, and Others: 32%

• By Region: North America: 38%, Europe: 32%, APAC: 20%, and RoW: 10%



Research Coverage

The report segments the FinTech blockchain market based on provider into application and solution providers, middleware providers, and infrastructure and protocols providers.Based on organization size, the market has been segmented into large enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).



Furthermore, verticals are categorized into banking, non-banking financial services, and insurance.On the basis of application, the market is segmented into payments, clearing, and settlement; exchanges and remittance; smart contracts; identity management, and compliance management/Know Your Customer (KYC).



The regions have been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.



Reasons to buy the report



The report would help leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the FinTech blockchain market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and subsegments across different industry verticals and regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report would help stakeholders better understand competitors and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes new product launches/developments; partnerships and collaborations; mergers and acquisitions; and expansions.



