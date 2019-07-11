NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Fire pump controllers are control panels dedicated to the efficient operation of fire pumps. They receive signals from the connected alarm devices and activate the motor control devices to provide electric power to the attached fire pump motors. This fire pump controllers market analysis considers sales from end-users, including industrial, commercial, and residential. Our analysis also considers the sales of fire pump controllers in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the industrial segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increased adoption of fire safety systems by industries will play a significant role in the industrial segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global fire pump controllers market report looks at factors such as the increasing availability of IoT-enabled pump controllers, rise in global construction and infrastructure development activities, and enforcement of stringent regulations. However, the slowdown in industrial sector growth, low-cost strategies of Chinese vendors, and volatile pricing and high installation cost limiting adoption may hamper the growth of the fire pump controllers industry over the forecast period.



Global Fire Pump Controllers Market: Overview



Rise in global construction and infrastructure development activities



The number of development projects is increasing with the growing demand for affordable housing, transportation, and other amenities. Also, many manufacturing units in discrete and process industries are being established due to the growing demand for consumables. These factors will boost the need for fire pump controllers as fire safety systems in these facilities. This will lead to the expansion of the global fire pump controllers market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.



Emergence of (variable speed) VFD fire pump controllers



VFD fire pump controllers involve low associative maintenance cost and have high energy efficiency. They also improve the overall quality of service and provides additional safety against equipment failure. These benefits of VFD-integrated fire pump controllers are expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global fire pump controllers market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fire pump controllers manufacturers, that include Eaton Corp., Grundfos Holding AS, NAFFCO FZCO, Schneider Electric SE, and Tornatech FZE.



Also, the fire pump controllers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



