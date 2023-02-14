NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Fire-resistant Glass Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the fire-resistant glass market and is forecast to grow by $2,944.32 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.98% during the forecast period. Our report on the fire-resistant glass market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The Global Fire-resistant Glass Market is forecast to grow by $2,944.32 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.98% during the forecast period

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in development of commercial infrastructure, stringent regulations supporting improved fire safety standards, and global growth in commercial sector.

The fire-resistant glass market is segmented as below:

By Application

Building and construction

Marine

Others

By Product

Ceramic fire-resistant glass

Laminated fire-resistant glass

Wired fire-resistant glass

Tempered fire-resistant glass

By Geography

APAC

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

and South America

This study identifies the increasing investments in smart cities as one of the prime reasons driving the fire-resistant glass market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing number of skyscrapers and rapid advances in coating technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the fire-resistant glass market covers the following areas:

Fire-resistant glass market sizing

Fire-resistant glass market forecast

Fire-resistant glass market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fire-resistant glass market vendors that include AGC Inc., Asahi India Glass Ltd., Saint Gobain, Crane Co., FG Glass Industries Pvt. Ltd., Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd., Metek Co. Ltd., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., OKeeffes Inc., Pacific Fire Controls Pvt. Ltd., Press Glass Holding SA, Pyroguard UK Ltd., Ravensby Glass Co. Ltd., SCHOTT AG, Shenzhen Sun Global Glass Co. Ltd., Siddhi Engineering Co., and Technical Glass Products Inc. Also, the fire-resistant glass market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

