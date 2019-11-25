NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Firefighting Foam Market: About this market

This firefighting foam market analysis considers sales from aqueous film-forming foam, alcohol-resistant aqueous film-forming foam, protein foam, synthetic detergent foam, and other forms. Our study also finds the sales of firefighting foam in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the aqueous film-forming foam segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as effective fire-restricting capabilities will play a significant role in the aqueous film-forming foam segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global firefighting foam market report looks at factors such as rise in construction and expansion of airports, growing focus to enhance safety in oil and gas industry, and presence of fire safety regulatory codes and standards. However, growing socioeconomic concerns, limitations of firefighting foams, and lack of training and awareness programs may hamper the growth of the firefighting foam industry over the forecast period.



Global Firefighting Foam Market: Overview

Rise in construction and expansion of airports

The rising air passenger traffic has increased the demand for new aircraft across the world. Many countries in APAC and MEA are making significant investments to develop new airports and reduce congestion in existing airports. This has increased the procurement of fire safety systems to efficiently manage aircraft fleets and passengers. With the rise in the construction and expansion of airports, the demand for fire safety products such as firefighting foam will lead to the expansion of the global firefighting foam market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Increasing use of fluorine-free firefighting foams as viable alternatives to AFFF

With the growing stringency of environmental regulations pertaining to the use of fluorinated synthetic foam concentrates, vendors are introducing eco-friendly fluorine-free firefighting (F3) foams in the market. These foams are viable operational alternatives to fluorinated AFFF. Many international airports across the world such as Manchester, Paris Charles De Gaulie, Oslo, Stockholm, Stuttgart, Dortmund, London Heathrow, have transitioned toward the use of fluorine-free firefighting foams owing to environmental concerns and regulatory requirements. The increased adoption of fluorine-free firefighting foams is expected to boost the growth of the global firefighting foam market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global firefighting foam market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading firefighting foam manufacturers, that include Angus International Safety Group, Buckeye Fire Equipment Co., Dafo Fomtec AB, DIC Corp., Fabrik chemischer Präparate von Dr. Richard Sthamer Gmbh & Co. KG, Fire Service Plus Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, KV Fire Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Perimeter Solutions LP, and SFFECO Global.

Also, the firefighting foam market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



