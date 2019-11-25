NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

This fish processing equipment market analysis considers sales from filleting and skinning equipment, de-heading and gutting equipment, grading equipment, scaling equipment, and other products. Our study also finds the sales of fish processing equipment in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the filleting and skinning equipment segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the influx of new products and improved features will play a significant role in the filleting and skinning equipment segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global fish processing equipment market report looks at factors such as increasing consumption and demand for fish and fish products, rising focus on preventing fish products and deterioration, and compliance with government regulations and standards. However, increase in price of fish and fish products, prevailing use of conventional fish processing methods, and environmental challenges during fish processing may hamper the growth of the fish processing equipment industry over the forecast period.



Fish are highly perishable and rots more rapidly compared to any other food item. Thus, it becomes extremely important to process and preserve the fish properly to maintain its nutritional attributes and prevent wastage. Fish processing helps preserve fish for longer periods. Various heat treatment methods such as canning and smoking are used in fish processing. As a result, the demand for fish processing equipment such as fish slicing equipment, skinning equipment, smoking equipment will lead to the expansion of the global fish processing equipment market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

A large amount of waste is generated during the processing stages of fish. Fish waste is produced during post-harvest handling, filleting, de-heading, and while carrying out other processes. This waste is used for producing fish meal, fish silage, fish sauces, and other fish products. Fish processing wastes are used for producing various value-added products such as minerals, fish oil, amino acids, proteins, and enzymes. Extracted proteins possess various properties such as emulsifying property, gelling activity, oil absorption, foaming capacity, and water holding capacity. Owing to these properties, fish proteins are used as ingredients in various food products. These proteins are used for making soups, infant formulas, bakery substitutes, and other products. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



With the presence of several major players, the global fish processing equipment market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fish processing equipment manufacturers, that include Arenco AB, GEA Group AG, KM Fish Machinery AS, Marel, Nordischer Maschinenbau Rud. Baader GmbH + Co. KG, Optimar AS, Pisces Fish Machinery Inc., SEAC AB, Skaginn 3X, and Uni-Food Technic AS.

Also, the fish processing equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



