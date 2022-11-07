The Global Fishing Equipment Market is expected to grow by $5.05 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.28% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Fishing Equipment Market 2022-2026

The analyst has been monitoring the fishing equipment market and it is poised to grow by $5.05 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.28% during the forecast period. Our report on the fishing equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360276/?utm_source=PRN





The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing recreational fishing, increasing demand for seafood, and product portfolio expansion in the global fishing equipment market.

The fishing equipment market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The fishing equipment market is segmented as below:

By Product

â€¢ Fishing rod

â€¢ Fishing reel

â€¢ Fishing lure

â€¢ Others



By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ North America

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ South America

â€¢ Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising demand for customized fishing equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the fishing equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, innovations in fishing equipment and an increase in M&A activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the fishing equipment market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Fishing equipment market sizing

â€¢ Fishing equipment market forecast

â€¢ Fishing equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fishing equipment market vendors that include AFTCO Mfg. Co. Inc., Decathlon SA, Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle Co., Gamakatsu USA Inc., GLOBERIDE Inc., Jarvis Walker Group, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Maver UK Ltd., OKUMA FISHING TACKLE Co. Ltd., PFG Group Pty Ltd., PRADCO Outdoor Brands Inc., Pure Fishing Inc., Rapala VMC Corp., Rome Specialty Co Inc., SENSAS s.a., SHIMANO INC, The Orvis Co. Inc., The Saltwater Edge, TICA FISHING TACKLE, and Weihai Guangwei Group Co. Ltd. Also, the fishing equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



