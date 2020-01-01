NEW YORK, Jan. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Flat Panel Display Market size is expected to reach $178.4 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6.8% CAGR during the forecast period. High demand for automotive display technology, increased demand for OLED display devices in smartphones and tablets, and increased adoption of interactive touch-based devices in the education sector boost the growth of flat panel display market. However, growing adoption of flexible flat panel display is expected to provide the industry with potential growth opportunities. However, it is expected that high costs of new display technologies and steady growth of desktop PCs, notebooks and tablets will restrain the growth of the market.

Flat panel displays are non-brittle, extremely thin, light and rough, and are powered by low power flow. Compared to conventional television sets, these benefits have made FPDs popular among consumers and drive the flat panel display market. Rapid growth in consumer electronics use, increasing technological advances in high-quality displays, lower display prices, and extensive applicability in the video games and entertainment industry are the main drivers for the growth of the demand for flat panel displays.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Smartphone & Tablet, Television & Digital Signage, PC & Laptop, Vehicle Display, Smart Wearable and Others. High demand for automotive display technology, increased demand for OLED display devices in smartphones and tablets, and increased adoption of interactive touch-based devices in the education sector boost the growth of flat panel display market. However, growing adoption of flexible flat panel display is expected to provide the industry with potential growth opportunities. However, it is expected that high costs of new display technologies and steady growth of desktop PCs, notebooks and tablets will restrain the growth of the market.



In addition, display technology such as OLED has different advantages over conventional display technologies such as light weight and flexibility, enabling it to gain market advantage over other segments. OLED technology is regarded as a choice that is lighter and thinner than conventional LED and LCD systems. Therefore, OLED panels do not need backlighting of any kind compared to LCD. An additional advantage of OLEDs is stable performance in sunlight. Based on Technology, the market is segmented into LCD, OLED, LED, Quantum Dot and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Sony Corporation are some of the forerunners in the Flat Panel Displays Market. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, LG Display Co., Ltd., AU Optronics Corporation, Universal Display Corporation, Quixant PLC (Densitron Technologies Plc.), Emerging Display Technologies Corporation, NEC Corporation and Sharp Corporation.



Recent strategies deployed in Flat Panel Displays Market



Collaborations, Partnerships, and Agreements:



Oct-2019: Densitron, a Quixant Company collaborated with Sonifex, a company that manufactures broadcasts audio equipment for telecommunications, TV, and radio. In this collaboration, both the companies have announced a technical development initiative that is designed to combine Sonifex's audio displays with a number of flagships Densitron reference monitors.



Sep-2019: Universal Display signed partnership agreement with LG Chem in which both the companies would work together for the development and commercialization of red, yellow, and green OLED host materials.



Aug-2019: Universal Display teamed up with Merck KGaA for the research and development in OLED field. Under this partnership, both the companies will focus towards the development of new products and the advancement of OLED technology.



Aug-2019: Samsung Italy, a Samsung Company came into partnership with K-array. Through this partnership, they will develop luxury LEDs for Home Project. These LEDs focus on delivering unique entertainment experience to the consumers.



Aug-2019: Universal Display partnered with EMT for commercializing OLED host materials. Through this partnership, EMT would be able to fulfill the material requirements of their customers.



Mar-2019: Universal Display signed an agreement with China Star Optoelectronics in which UDC will supply its UniversalPHOLED phosphorescent OLED materials to China Star Optoelectronics. Through this, they would be able to maintain high-efficiency and high-performance in OLED products.



Jan-2019: Universal Display and Seeya Technology signed an agreement wherein. UDC will provide its proprietary UniversalPHOLED phosphorescent OLED materials for display applications.



Sep-2018: Samsung partnered with Bond TM in order to showcase its new state-of-art home cinema display. This partnership helps Samsung in developing new products with the help of Bond TM.



Product Launches:



Sep-2019: Panasonic announced the release of MegaCon 4K Dual Panel LCD TV. This panel has the 55-inch screen and can make 99% of the so-called DCI P3 color spectrum, used in digital cinema and creation of HDR content.



Aug-2019: AU Optronics introduced most advanced 8K Ultra-HD display, which delivers full-area local dimming (FALD) backlighting solution and peak brightness.



Jul-2019: Sharp launched three new 4K Ultra HD resolution large-format AQUOS BOARD interactive display systems embedded with wireless and whiteboard functionality in order to utilize its embedded SoC (system-on-chip) controller. These panels help the users in seeing the details and small text for the professional settings.



Jun-2019: NEC Displays, a NEC Company, extended its UN Series line of displays by adding near bezel-less 55" panels to it. This panel is designed for making the video wall setup process easier. This new UN552S and UN552VS feature is ideal for digital signage users in corporate, retail, and broadcast environments.



May-2019: Densitron, a Quixant Company launched a new series of open and closed frame TFT displays with touchscreens in 21.5 and 13.3-inch models. These screens allow the operators to update the information on the display and manipulate the sequencing.



Mar-2019: Samsung launched QLED 8K, an extension in its Q900 QLED 8K television range. This TV will be offered in 75-inch, 82-inch, and 65-inch screen sizes, and provides most advanced picture quality in its portfolio.



Mar-2019: NEC Displays, a NEC Company, launched V554Q, a large-format 4K UHD display packed with commercial-grade features. This display features ample of brightness and it is an ideal display for the users in corporate signage retail applications, and transportation applications.



Feb-2019: Sharp introduced four new models of its 4K Ultra-HD resolution commercial LCD display line. These displays will be ideal for business, retail, and hospitality sectors. This helps the customers to see subtler textures and finer details in photos and videos.



Jan-2019: Sony introduced new Z9G 8K (LCD), which is available in gigantic 85-inches and 98-inches display sizes. It also launched A9G 4K OLED TV, which is available in 55-inches, 65-inches, and 77-inch sizes. These models are developed for 8K for analyzing and detecting each object in the picture intelligently.



Jan-2019: Samsung Display introduced its first 15.6-inch OLED panel for the notebook market. This panel delivers brighter colors and deeper blacks over 4K LCD-based screens.



Dec-2018: NEC Displays, a NEC Company, introduced C651Q and V654Q, large-format 4K UHD displays with the commercial grade features and a lighter, thinner design. These display features complete external controls and network capabilities and delivers both landscape and portrait orientation.



Nov-2018: LG launched 21-inch diagnostic monitor, which is designed for sharpening visuals while maximizing efficiency for professional care.



Nov-2018: NEC Displays, a NEC Company, released 27" MultiSync EA271U, a business-class desktop display, which delivers superior 4K UHD image quality and USB-C connectivity.



Expansions:



Aug-2019: LG Display expanded its reach to China by developing a new production line. This factory is established in Guangzhou for producing 60,000 OLED sheets in 55 inches and above and focuses on the transformation of TV landscape.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Application



• Smartphone & Tablet



• Television & Digital Signage



• PC & Laptop



• Vehicle Display



• Smart Wearable



• Others



By Technology



• LCD



• OLED



• LED



• Quantum Dot



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.



• Panasonic Corporation



• Sony Corporation



• LG Display Co., Ltd.



• AU Optronics Corporation



• Universal Display Corporation



• Quixant PLC (Densitron Technologies Plc.)



• Emerging Display Technologies Corporation



• NEC Corporation



• Sharp Corporation



