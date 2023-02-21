The Global Flexible Foam Market is forecast to grow by $15.06 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Flexible Foam Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the flexible foam market and is forecast to grow by $15.06 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Our report on the flexible foam market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in bedding and furniture industry driven by expanding population, high demand from emerging economies, and increased demand from construction industry in emerging economies.

The flexible foam market is segmented as below:

By Application

Furnishings

Transportation

Packaging

Others

By Type

Polyurethane flexible foams

Polyethylene flexible foams

Polypropylene flexible foams

Others

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

and South America

This study identifies the expansions of production capacity by vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the flexible foam market growth during the next few years. Also, augmented investment in R&D and growing focus on the production of bio-based flexible foams will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the flexible foam market covers the following areas:

Flexible foam market sizing

Flexible foam market forecast

Flexible foam market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading flexible foam market vendors that include American Excelsior Inc., BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., FXI, Greiner AG, Huntsman Corp., INOAC Corp., Kaneka Corp., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc., ORSA foam Spa, Recticel NV, Rogers Corp., Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Sheela Foam Ltd., Technomak, Ube Corp., Wisconsin Foam Products, Woodbridge Foam Corp., and Zotefoams Plc. Also, the flexible foam market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

