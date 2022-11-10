The Global Floating Hotels Market is expected to grow by $1.94 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The analyst has been monitoring the floating hotels market and it is poised to grow by $1.94 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period. Our report on the floating hotels market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing disposable income among travelers, various government initiatives for promoting travel and tourism, and the growing need for inexpensive accommodation.

The floating hotels market analysis includes the price range segment and geographic landscape.



The floating hotels market is segmented as below:

By Price Range

â€¢ Premium

â€¢ Super premium

â€¢ Regular



By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ North America

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ South America

â€¢ The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growth in travel and tourism globally as one of the prime reasons driving the floating hotels market growth during the next few years. Also, self-check-ins to minimize waiting time and digitalization in hotel industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the floating hotels market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Floating hotels market sizing

â€¢ Floating hotels market forecast

â€¢ Floating hotels market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading floating hotels market vendors that include Alila Hotels and Resorts, Aqua Expeditions, Archello BV, COMO Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, Four Seasons Hotels Ltd., MEYER Floating Solutions Ltd., Poovar Island Resort, River Kwai Jungle Rafts, Salt and Sill, SAS CITY FLOATING AUSTERLITZ, Secret Retreats, Solent Forts, Sunborn London, The Manta Resort, The Zambezi Queen Collection, Unique and Unusual Hotels, and Village Flottant de Pressac Etang du Ponteil. Also, the floating hotels market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



